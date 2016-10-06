Multiagency task force arrests 38 in AZ crime ring by Krista Allen October 6, 2016

PAGE

A multiagency task force led by a federal agency on Tuesday, Oct. 4 arrested 38 people in connection with an Arizona crime ring, including three Page women.

Kerri Pulido, 43; Cherie Rodgers, 33; and Randi Talbot, 29 – were arrested here on felony drug warrants issued out of the Coconino County Superior Court.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel conducted predawn arrest and search warrants in four Arizona cities – Glendale, Flagstaff, Winslow, and Page.

The majority of arrests occurred in Flagstaff. Authorities say it is believed to be the largest single arrest operation ever conducted in the mountain town where many of the suspects have ties to the Eastside Bloods gang, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

Thomas Atteberry, special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ Phoenix Field Division and Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway on Tuesday announced the results of an 18-month investigation targeting violent crime and narcotics in the counties of Coconino, Maricopa, and Navajo.

The investigation began in May 2015 when ATF agents and members of the Flagstaff Metro Narcotics Taskforce joined forces with law enforcement agencies in Northern Arizona, according to Lt. Larry Jones at the Page Police Department.

Jones says the investigation was to combat the spike in narcotics trafficking and violent crime in Coconino County.

ATF and the Flagstaff Task Force over the past year conducted more than 100 successful controlled purchases of evidence from suspects throughout Central and Northern Arizona.

“As a result, over five pounds of methamphetamine, 90 grams of heroin, and eight firearms were taken as evidence,” Jones said in a statement.

The investigation implicated at least 50 defendants in various crimes, including racketeering, control/participation in a criminal enterprise, felons in possession of firearms, aggravated assault, armed robberies, narcotics distribution, money laundering, wire fraud, trafficking in stolen property, and others.

“Collectively, the 50 defendants have been indicted on 127 felony charges,” Jones stated. “They have 156 felony convictions, and 518 prior arrests.”

The investigation is still ongoing, with the possibility of additional federal and state defendants and charges.

Atteberry said this operation is an example of how state law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to prevent violent crimes.

“It also reinforces that there are consequences to those that choose to distribute narcotics and commit violent crimes in our state,” Atteberry said. “Our goal is simple: to put these repeat offenders behind bars for as long as possible, and to keep them from interacting with the good people of Arizona.”

