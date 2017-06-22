Nation to expect high heat despite some clouds, rain

WINDOW ROCK

With no rain in the forecast for the reservation and expected temperatures to go into the three-digit range, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed an executive order and put into place a Stage 1 fire restriction that will remain in effect until further notice.

The restriction, which begins today, prohibits the use of fireworks, campfires and fires in undeveloped sites, as well as the use of firearms and incendiary devices.

What is permitted is smoking, both traditional and non-traditional, in areas such as a closed vehicle or in a barren or area cleared of all flammable material.

Branding of cattle that uses propane, gas and other petroleum-fueled stoves can be used, too, the executive order reads.

“There have been over 100 fires across the Navajo Nation this season that have caused injuries to our people and our firefighters,” the signed executive order stated. “The Navajo Forestry Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire and Aviation recommend these fire restrictions in preparation for high fire danger due to a combination of inadequate precipitation, high wind conditions, high temperatures and low humidity.”

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory that blankets the entire Navajo Nation until Thursday evening. Even after the warnings and advisories have expired, NWS says temperatures won’t quickly begin decreasing right away but will gradually begin to cool down through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s for areas with an elevation of 7,000 feet and up to 109 degrees for areas with a lower terrain, based on a NWS heat advisory forecast.

Temps will soar even higher in the excessive heat warning areas, said NWS. Communities that are 6,500 feet and above should expect to see their thermometer readings to be in the upper 90s, and up to 116 in areas that are lower elevation.

Officials are warning people dress accordingly and to drink plenty of water and not do any strenuous activities at midday when it will be the hottest.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.