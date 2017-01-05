National Defense Bill to transfer Fort Wingate back to tribes by Terry Bowman January 5, 2017

WINDOW ROCK

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and the U.S. Senate voted for a bill that would support troops and defense programs across New Mexico, as well as transfer Fort Wingate Army Depot back to the Navajo and Zuni tribes.

“After years of negotiations, the Fort Wingate land transfer provision in the National Defense Authorization Act represents an important resolution that finally honors the federal government’s obligation to return this land to Navajo Nation and Zuni Pueblo,” said Udall in a statement to the Navajo Times.

Udall said over 21,000 acres of Fort Wingate will be turned over to the tribes, who have been trying to regain the land for some time.

The National Defense Authorization Act was passed by Senate in early December with a 92-7 vote. It has already passed the House. In addition to the land transfer, it will strengthen New Mexico’s national laboratories, military bases, and other defense initiatives important in New Mexico.

The act was voted on in early December and promises to return the area of Fort Wingate back over the Navajo Nation and the Pueblo of Zuni Government, according to a press release.

In a phone call with the Navajo Times, Pueblo of Zuni Gov. Val R. Panteah, Sr. said the Zuni Tribe is thankful for the act signed by President Barack Obama on Dec. 9.

“We’re very pleased the process is starting,” said Panteah. “The Zuni Government is thankful.”

According to the act, the land will be divided equally between the tribes, but Panteah said in 2015, the Army said it wanted around 6,500 acres in the Fort Wingate area for a missile defense range.