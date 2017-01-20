Navajo Nation dips into UUFB to cover GA, welfare shortfall by Christopher S. Pineo January 20, 2017

WINDOW ROCK

General assistance and welfare programs received some funding this week after shortfalls clients were left without checks for two months during the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye approved legislation for supplemental funding of $5,038,678 from the minimum fund balance of the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund for general assistance and welfare programs. The Office of the President and Vice President had reported a shortfall of $5,551,607 in 2016, leaving a difference of $512,929.

In a memorandum to Speaker LoRenzo Bates dated Jan. 17, Begaye said the funds will go to adult institutional care services, child welfare assistance and institutional care services, and general assistance.

“I am signing this appropriation to compensate the individuals who were not able to receive assistance in these last two months,” President Begaye said. “This money will also go to paying for home care, foster care and shelter services, as over 800 children and 250 elders were impacted.”

Within November and December 2016, over 14,000 families of the Navajo Nation were unable to receive general assistance. The shortfall in funding to these programs came, according to OVPV, due to the U.S. Department of Interior reducing budgets nationally by 20 percent.

“It was unfortunate that general assistance programs ran out of funding during the holiday season,” said Begaye.

Council certified Resolution CJA-01-17, appropriating supplemental funding, on Jan. 4 with a 16-1 vote.

The resolution waives Title 12 Finance Act Supplemental Appropriation requirements prohibiting the use of the UUFB for recurring expenses.

It also waives language regarding the maintenance of a minimum balance in the UUFB specifically for general assistance and welfare services.

In his memorandum, the president cautioned the council to consult with the Navajo Nation Department of Justice on these matters. NNDOJ has since questioned whether Council could waive Title 12 processes.

The president also noted that the Office of Management and Budget has raised concerns about decreasing the minimum fund balance below 10 percent and how it may affect the Navajo Nation credit rating with outside entities. The Office of the Controller is still working to determine if the supplemental funding dropped the fund below 10 percent.

“Our monies should always be prioritized to assist the most needy, especially our children, our elders, and those people that are in difficult financial situations,” President Begaye said. “These monies will be used to provide assistance to our children and our elders. That is why we are signing this appropriation.”

