Navajo Pine High in lockdown, parents asked to pick up students

NAVAJO, N.M.

Navajo Pine High School is currently on lockdown, a school counselor told the Navajo Times, and the school asks that parents pick up their children as soon as possible.

School counselor Joshua Stepney said that he couldn’t release details on why the school is in lockdown.

“That is something we’re not disclosing at this time,” he said. “We’re just in lockdown.”

Stepney said the school asks that parents or guardians pick up students because the school won’t allow children to leave the school on foot during the lockdown.

“If your child is here at the school, you have to come pick up the child,” he said.

