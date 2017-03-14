Navajo police, FBI investigating body discovered found in Ganado
WINDOW ROCK
The Director of the Navajo Division of Public Safety Jesse Delmar, confirmed Tuesday that Navajo police and the FBI are investigating a human body and head that were found in an area near the Ganado Unified School District office in Ganado, Ariz.
According to Delmar, Navajo Police were notified of a body that was discovered around 11 p.m. Monday night, he said.
Delmar would not disclose any more information because of an ongoing investigation, but did say that if there was a crime committed, his department would issue a public safety statement.
Anyone with information about the body is asked to call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6363/6111.
