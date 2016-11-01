New chief prosecutor wants to fill vacant positions by Arlyssa Becenti November 1, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

Gertrude Lee, 32, has been named the Navajo Nation Chief Prosecutor and the first order of business is to hire more prosecutors, advocates and lawyers to serve the Navajo Nation.

“I feel very excited, optimistic and I’m ready to hit the ground running,” said Lee, who was sworn in Monday morning. “There’s a lot of work to do.”

Originally from Kirtland, New Mexico, Lee received her juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico. She received her bachelors in Political Science from Creighton University. For the past six and a half years she’s been Deputy District Attorney in Gallup.

“I have nothing bad to say about my previous employer,” said Lee. “Karl Gillson (McKinley County District Attorney) taught me a lot. He mentored me and I learned trial practice from him, did my first murder case with him and he’s been an excellent mentor.”

Coming from a large family, Lee said it was her father, Calvin F. Lee, and older brother, Calvin Lee Jr., who is also a lawyer, who influenced her to go into law.

But when it came to applying for the chief prosecutor position she said that came from others who had encouraged her to consider applying, and from reading about the need to fill the position.

“It seemed like they were in dire need of someone to step in,” she said.

In her first meeting with Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez since being sworn in, Gertrude was introduced to the four pillars Nez and Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye have established as the essence of their administration, as well as giving a rundown of the administration’s accomplishments.

After congratulating Lee, Nez echoed the need for more prosecutors, lawyers and advocates and encouraged her as she goes forth to fill those positions.

“We want to thank Ethel Branch (Navajo Nation Attorney General) for making hiring a chief prosector a priority,” said Nez. “We are also thankful to the Law and Order Committee. But we are very excited to fill the position.”

Added Branch in a statement, “We are so pleased to have Ms. Lee take the helm of our prosecutorial team. She is a team player and a hard worker who cares deeply about the safety of our communities and the wellbeing of our people.”

With the Navajo Nation’s need for prosecutors, lawyers and advocates, Lee said she has a strategy in mind that will get those key positions filled. Looking at the service areas that they have travel, she is aware of the hectic schedule.

“It’s a working process,” said Gertrude of her strategy. “Most immediately is reaching out to the contacts that I have in New Mexico and the people I’m aware of who could be possibly interested. From a public safety standpoint it’s hard to meet the needs of the community where we don’t have enough people in all the districts to address all the cases that are coming through here.”

