New NHA board: Republic stories were wrong

WINDOW ROCK

Another group has gone public questioning the accuracy of information provided in a recent series of articles published in the Arizona Republic accusing officials of the Navajo Housing Authority with gross mismanagement.

That group is the new NHA board of directors that was put into office recently with directives from the Navajo Nation Council and the president’s office to remove the head officials at NHA because of deep-seated problems at the agency uncovered by Republic reporters. The problem is, the board said in a news release issued Tuesday night, much of the negative information provided in the article was wrong.

“Most certainly, there are inaccuracies that the Arizona Republic reported that were repeated in national news media which led the Navajo Nation Council to pass legislation based on information from these media stories,” the board said. “Let us be clear, however, there are things they got right, but there are also things they got very wrong.”

Since the articles were published in the Republic last January, a major push has been made by both Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Speaker of the Council LoRenzo Bates to get the former NHA board to fire the agency’s CEO, Aneya Yazzie, and many of her top staff.

