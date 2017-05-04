Navajo Nation Police promotes 8 officers in first ceremony in memory

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Police Lt. Kim Fragua’s three sons and husband cheered as her name was called for her to receive her new lieutenant’s badge.

After 13 years on the Navajo Nation Police force for the Tuba City District, the former police sergeant was promoted to lieutenant and is currently the only female to hold the title.

“I thought this was the right thing to do, within my leadership roles this is the next best step,” said Fragua on her decision to become a lieutenant. “I’ve been supported by my family throughout my career.”

Fragua, along with seven other individuals from the Navajo Nation Police Department, were promoted to either captain or lieutenant.

It’s been so long since this type of promotion has happened that it’s unknown when the last time it was held, but it was the first for Chief of Police Phillip Francisco.

“This is a very big step for us,” said Francisco. “For a long time we were doing delegated commanders – filling in – there was no real leadership. In our department there was only two captains and four lieutenants to manage the whole police force.”

Rather than using fellow Navajo police officers to sit on the interview panel, Francisco had law enforcement personnel from the New Mexico State Police, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Page and Farmington police departments and San Juan County Sheriff deputies make the decision of naming which officer deserved to be promoted. He did this to show there was no favoritism.

Getting these promotions done was a top priority for him and it took nearly four months to get everyone on board.

“It was a high priority and it took a lot of time, three or four months,” said Francisco. “I can’t do everything by myself and I don’t want to do everything by myself.”

Leaders such as President Russell Begaye, Vice President Jonathan Nez and Speaker LoRenzo Bates attended the promotion and gave the new captains and lieutenants words of encouragement, gratitude and understanding on the need for more and better resources for the police force.

