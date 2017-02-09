NGS’ fate to be decided Monday

PAGE, Ariz.

The owners of the Navajo Generating Station will vote Monday on whether to shut the coal-fired plant down this year or to keep it running through 2019.

“The owners are meeting to discuss or consider the future of the plant,” said Scott Harelson, spokesman for Salt River Project, the plant’s operator. “It’s expected that they will vote to determine whether they will seek to extend the lease and the operations of the plant.”

The owners – Arizona Public Service Co., Bureau of Reclamation, NV Energy, SRP, and Tucson Electric Power – will have a 1 p.m. conference call on Monday to vote on the plant’s future.

SRP employees and contractors received notification from corporate communications stating that Mike Hummel, deputy general manager for the utility company’s resources and finance, provided an update last month about the challenges facing NGS.

“The economics of the energy industry are rapidly changing,” the notification reads. “And record low prices for natural gas mean it has become a viable long-term alternative to coal power in some instances.”

“SRP employees will be updated as soon as possible with any decision reached on Monday,” it continues.

