NHA board retains Yazzie for transition

WINDOW ROCK

Just four hours after Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye issued a statement on June 28 restating his lack in confidence in the ability of Aneva Yazzie to head the Navajo Housing Authority, she agreed to step down from the position.

Her decision to step down as CEO of the housing agency didn’t come as a great surprise but the timing did. The day before the new board of directors for the agency had released a press statement sharply criticizing the Arizona Republic for publishing a series of articles about Yazzie and the NHA in January that included a number of errors, some of them major.

After concluding their statement about the Republic articles, the board talked about the future of NHA, not giving any hint, however, about Yazzie’s future with the organization.

“Further changes are coming,” the board stated. “In the coming days we will be making hard and difficult decisions. Meanwhile, to correct much of this misinformation, we have directed the CEO and management to develop a consumer-friendly report that explains housing development activities. We are also looking to livestream all board meetings so the public can watch board proceedings. And there’s more to come.”

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.