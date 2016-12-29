Obituaries for Dec. 29, 2016

Mitt Hollowhorn

GALLUP — Funeral Mass for Mitt Hollowhorn will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, with Father Pio O’Connor officiating. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., followed by mass at 10:30 a.m.

Mitt was born June 6, 1979, in Gallup. He died Dec. 19, 2016, in Gallup. He was half Navajo and half Assinniboine Sioux.

Mitt was a great rodeo athlete. His passion was being a bull rider. He competed at many bull-riding events and developed plenty of good friendships along the road.

Mitt is survived by his wife, Anjelica Lancer-Hollowhorn of Vanderwagen, New Mexico; sons, Konnor Hollowhorn of Gallup, and Kanin Hollowhorn of Vandwerwagen; daughter, Mi-chaela Hollowhorn of Gallup; parents, Murlee Smith-Hollowhorn of Gallup; brothers, Bo Hollowhorn of Albuquerque, and Austin Hollowhorn of Gallup; sisters, Sasheen Hollowhorn of Gallup, and Cheyenne Hollowhorn of New Jersey; grandmother, Ethel Arviso-Smith of Tohatchi, New Mexico; nephew, Colt Hollowhorn of Gallup; nieces, Genia Lotzer of Gallup, and Harley Mae Jenkins of Twin Lakes, New Mexico; uncles, Virgil Smith of Gallup, Bobby Smith Jr. of Tohatchi, and Calvin Smith of Tohatchi; and cousins, Brittany and Lex Jenkins of Farmington, and Autumn Smith of Twin Lakes.

Mitt is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Smith Sr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Hollowhorn, Austin Hollowhorn, Calvin Smith, Bobby Smith Jr., and Virgil Smith.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Sacred Heart Cathedral Family Center following mass in Gallup.

Edith Cadman Joe

MEXICAN SPRINGS, N.M. — Funeral services for Edith Cadman Joe, 86, of Mexican Springs, will be held today, Dec. 29, at 9 a.m. at the Full Gospel Church in Mexican Springs, with Rev. Steven Joe officiating. Burial will follow in Mexican Springs.

Edith was born April 7, 1930, in Mexican Springs, into the Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She died Dec. 22, 2016, in Fort Defiance.

Edith is survived by her sons, Steven Joe, Bobby Joe, Melvin Joe, Wallace Joe, Archie Joe, and Raymond Joe; daughters, Lenora Wilson, Susan Castiano, Priscilla Joe, Bernice King, and Roserita Joe; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A reception will take place at Mexican Springs Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

