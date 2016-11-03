Officer talks jumper down in Gallup by Bill Donovan November 3, 2016

GALLUP

Gallup police closed down the Miyamura Overpass and stopped the trains from running through Gallup for more than an hour when a 30-year-old Native American woman from Cibola County walked onto the ledge and threatened to jump.

When police approached her, she said that she would talk only to the New Mexico State Police and only to one officer, Sgt. James Jenkins.

It turned out tat Jenkins had been called in to handle an earlier incident where this same woman had perched on the ledge of a bridge in Milan and threatened to jump. After talking to the woman for more than two hours, Jenkins got her to step away rom the ledge and seek medial treatment.

Jenkins said Wednesday the two had kept in touch since then which is why she sought him out.

He was in Grants and immediately traveled to Gallup where he walked up to the woman, took her in his arms and spoke to her for several minutes before taking her off the ledge and transporting her to the Gallup Indian Medical Center where she was to be evaluated.

“She’s fine now,” Jenkins said, adding that things had become so tense in her life that she had snapped.

