Orphaned fawn finds home at zoo by Cindy Yurth October 26, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

An orphaned fawn hit by a vehicle on Narbona pass is convalescing at the Navajo Nation Zoo.

Senior Zookeeper Brennon Kee said Wednesday a good Samaritan brought in the male fawn Tuesday morning, saying it had been hit by a car on Narbona Pass along with its mother the night before. The doe did not survive, and the fawn had extensive injuries to its legs.

“The other employees weren’t putting money on it surviving,” Kee said.

Three zoo employees cleaned and bandaged the wounds, and by Tuesday afternoon, the baby buck was putting weight on its legs and eating grass hay and native vegetation from outside the zoo, according to Kee.

The baby is not out of the woods yet, but looks like it will make it. When it’s strong enough to avoid being trampled by adult animals, it will be introduced to the zoo’s resident herd of mule deer, two bucks and two does.

Meanwhile, the little buck is up for “adoption,” or sponsorship, at $150 and the first adopter gets to name him.

“Bambi” is probably too obvious.

