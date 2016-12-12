Pinedale man is second exposure death by Bill Donovan December 12, 2016

GALLUP

The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Pinedale man whose body was discovered early Thursday morning lying beside the road in Churchrock, New Mexico.

McKiney County Undersheriff Paul Lucero said the body of Jones Irving, 61, was found by a passerby just south of the Mustang Station on State Highway 566 about two miles north of Red Rock Park.

This is the second unattended death this winter so far in McKinley County. The first was in mid November in a field near Rehoboth. That case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Lucero said there is no evidence of foul play. Irving’s death is being investigated as an exposure death caused by the cold weather.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to determine the exact cause of death and the time death occurred, Lucero said.

