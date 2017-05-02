Police investigate shooter report in Chinle

CHINLE

The Tséyi’ Shopping Center was closed and local schools were placed on lockdown about 11 a.m. Tuesday as Navajo Nation Police investigated reports of shots fired near the Chinle Basha’s store.

Navajo Nation Chief of Police Phillip Francisco said officers conducted a thorough search of the area and turned up “no evidence and no victims.” The stores were opened for business around noon and schools taken off lockdown shortly thereafter.

“Schools were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure,” Francisco said. “No one was hurt and we didn’t find anything.”

