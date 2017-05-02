Police investigate shooter report in Chinle

, May 2, 2017

CHINLE

The Tséyi’ Shopping Center was closed and local schools were placed on lockdown about 11 a.m. Tuesday as Navajo Nation Police investigated reports of shots fired near the Chinle Basha’s store.

Navajo Nation Chief of Police Phillip Francisco said officers conducted a thorough search of the area and turned up “no evidence and no victims.” The stores were opened for business around noon and schools taken off lockdown shortly thereafter.

“Schools were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure,” Francisco said. “No one was hurt and we didn’t find anything.”

 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

  Find newsstand locations at this link.


Categories: News

About Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi Bureau reporter and currently interim editor. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at editor@navajotimes.com.