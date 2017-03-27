Police investigate threatening notes found at two Flagstaff area schools

FLAGSTAFF

At least two schools have received a series of threatening notes presumably written by students.

The first note was found at Flagstaff High School on March 9, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. A student who found the note immediately notified school administration that reported the incident to police.

Authorities say the note indicated that there would be a Columbine-type incident in the month of March.

The second note was found last Monday at another school. Though the note was not specific, it contained disturbing information, which eluded to April 20, 1999 – the anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

A meeting took place March 22 at FHS where Bob Kuhn, assistant superintendent for the Flagstaff Unified School District, provided information in reference to the first two incidents, and answered questions from the community.

Another student on March 23 informed police he had located a third note on March 8 in the boys’ bathroom at FHS. Authorities say the student reported that he thought it was a joke and threw the note away at the time. The student also stated the note was a warning indicating that there would be a shootout.

A school custodian last Thursday evening found a fourth note in a girls’ bathroom at FHS. Authorities say a non-threatening statement was also found on a wall inside the girls’ bathroom at Thomas Elementary School.

The statement does not threaten a school shooting nor does it look similar to the notes at FHS, police said.

Flagstaff Police are investigating the notes as a felony crime. A school resource officer has been assigned full-time during the school day at FHS for the next several weeks.

“It’s still under police investigation,” said Karin Eberhard, spokeswoman for FUSD, who added that there would be a high visibility police presence at FHS for the foreseeable future.

Approximately 1,600 students are enrolled at FHS, according to Eberhard. About 26 percent are Native American, the majority of whom are Diné.

“There is nothing more important to the police department than the safety of our students and schools,” Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway said in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact Flagstaff Police Detective Barreras at 928-679-4055 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. Tips through Silent Witness that lead to an arrest could provide the caller with up to $2,000 for their assistance.

