2 reported killed in accident near Fire Rock casino

New Mexico State Police are investigating an accident on Interstate 40 near the Fire Rock Navajo Casino early Monday afternoon that has claimed the life of two individuals.

Details are still sketchy but reports indicate that it was a single vehicle accident with a rollover. The vehicle contained three children, all under the age of two, and two adults.

Chad Pierce, a spokesman for the state police, said about 4 p.m. that the accident is still under investigation. He said the accident occurred in the westbound lane at about the 27-mile marker.

The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, which is providing traffic support, said here has been one fatality reported. Pearce said other victims in the accident have been flown out for treatment.

Sheriff’s officials are reporting that one suspect in the accident has fled the area while deputies were able to detain a second, although it is not certain if that second suspect was arrested.

Traffic on the interstate was stopped briefly but was then allowed to proceed with one lane open.

