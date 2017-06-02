Police seek man in theft of horse

GALLUP

The Gallup Police Department is looking for Wilbert Billy in connection with the theft of a $15,000 quarter horse.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Billy’s arrest.

Gallup Police Lt. Rosanna Morrissette said the horse was reported stolen on Wednesday. The horse, whose name is Monte, was tied up to a horse trailer at the TA Truck Stop on the west side of Gallup.

The truck stop had video cameras, which showed the suspect who was identified by police as Billy. He was seen in the video walking Monte away from the truck to which the horse was tied.

Steven Dyess, who was transporting the horse, told police he had let Monte out because of the length of the trip. He said he ran after Billy but Billy jumped on the horse and left westbound.

Researching Billy’s background, they found an address for him on Hunter’s Point Road, which was in the same direction that Billy was seen riding the horse.

Going to the address on Thursday, police talked to several people in the area who said they saw Billy with a horse the day before.

Police finally got in touch with Billy’s mother, Nettie, and told her they were looking for a lost horse. She said her son had told her someone wanted him to watch the horse and she then took them to where the horse was located.

Police took possession of the horse and returned it to its owner.

