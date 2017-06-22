Police talking to man barricaded in Tuba City apartment

TUBA CITY

An Anglo man is barricading himself in his Pasture Canyon apartment after he caused a disturbance Thursday morning, according to Flagstaff Patrol Lt. Jim Coffey of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

“Right now, we have a law enforcement situation going on,” Coffey told the Navajo Times on Thursday afternoon. “Someone’s going through a tough time … (and) had a problem with their family this morning.”

Law enforcement officers are currently talking to the man trying to convince him to come out of his living quarters, which his family had vacated.

All Pasture Canyon Apartments tenants have been evacuated for safety.

“This (situation) could go on,” Coffey said. “I don’t know how long. But nobody’s at risk. That’s our goal, to keep everybody safe.”

Pasture Canyon Apartments, a 36-unit apartment complex, is owned by Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation. The corporation in early 2014 broke ground for the $4.5 million apartment complex, and celebrated a grand opening in early 2015.

TCRHCC at that time told the Times that these apartments are for hospital employees. But the man who is barricading himself inside his living quarters is not an employee at the hospital, according to Alvina Tunney-Patterson, chief compliance officer at TCRHCC.

Hospital staffers were told not to comment on the police situation until they are given clearance.

“So we’re … working with them (law enforcement) and waiting for them,” Tunney-Patterson said.

The Navajo Nation Police, along with four other law enforcement agencies, is responding to the scene.

