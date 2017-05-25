Public invited to Veterans Advisory Council meeting

WINDOW ROCK

TyAnn Nakai, chairwoman of the Navajo Nation Veterans Advisory Council, has invited the public to a work session Friday.

With new members sworn in and a chairwoman elected for the first time since December, Nakai reached out to the Navajo Times to extend an invitation to the public. She said it will be the first work session for the VAC with current members.

“People need to know that we’re having this,” Nakai said.

The May 26 work session will be at the Fort Defiance offices of the Navajo Housing Authority in the White Shell Room beginning at 8 a.m.

“All our meetings are open,” said Nakai, “and they need to know that they are very welcome to sit in and watch so they know what we’re working on.”

