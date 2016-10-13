R&D approves new home site lease regs by Arlyssa Becenti October 13, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

Amending the Navajo Nation Home Site Lease Regulations has been an ongoing effort for nearly 10 years. During a Resource and Development meeting on Oct. 4, the committee approved legislation accepting the long-awaited changes.

The new regulations limit where home site leases can be issued, prohibit the sale of home site leases (although they can be transferred) and put the kibosh on livestock, corrals, burial sites and rentals within a home site lease, among other things.

The legislation states that amendments would benefit qualified applicants who are seeking housing assistance and/or utility infrastructure assistance through various Navajo Nation divisions, enterprises, and state and federal programs. These amendments were recommended by the Navajo Land Department.

According to Land Department Manager Mike Halona, the last amendments were done in 1993.

“Recommendations from the RDC and the Navajo public have been inserted into the new regulations,” Halona said. “The amendment will allow clarity for many home site lease issues and concerns. The new regulations will provide solutions.”

The Navajo Land Department recommends creating five new compliance officer positions and increasing its operation budget to enforce the Home site Lease regulation. To help pay for the beefed-up enforcement, the proposed law would increase the standard home site lease application, assignment, amendment, and termination fees to $30; the resurvey fee to $350; and add an annual rental fee of $12.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.