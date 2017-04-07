Report says stranger trying to pick up children

WINDOW ROCK

An alleged report of a man in a white extended cab pickup truck attempting to lure school children into his vehicle, and chasing children off Pillowcrest Road, prompted the Baca Community School to write a note warning parents of it.

Pillowcrest Road is south of Interstate 40.

The note warned parents to be at their children’s bus stop, or in view of them, as well as advising them to talk to them about safety.

‘There is a report of a stranger trying to pick up students at the bus stops,” the school note read. No other description is available at this time.

While no one has reportedly been arrested, schools across the Navajo Eastern Agency are taking no chances.

Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint and Naschitti Chapter, both shared Baca School’s warning.

The Gallup-McKinley School District is asking anyone with information to call the New Mexico State Police at 505-863-9353, or the Crownpoint Police District at 505-786-2050.

