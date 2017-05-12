Resolution to name new NHA board members tabled

WINDOW ROCK

An attempt today to confirm the first new members of the Navajo Housing Authority Board of Commissioners was tabled by the Naabik’iyáti’ Committee.

Sean McCabe, who would fill a spot designated for a certified public accountant on the revised five-member commission, had an impressive resume but wasn’t available to answer questions because he was unable to attend the meeting.

Health, Education and Human Services Committee member Nelson BeGaye said he would vote against the bill only because he disagreed with the process. But he was in full support of confirming McCabe, he said.

“I do support Mr. Sean McCabe,” said BeGaye. “The process, that’s what I have in question. If I vote red it’s because of the process.”

Karis Begaye, legal counsel for the president’s office, said there were 31 applicants that applied for the board. McCabe was one of two who were CPA certified.

“He has an extensive amount of experience working with the Navajo Nation,” said Begaye. “He was also a member of the Navajo Gaming Enterprise, so you know how extensive the background check is to obtain a gaming license.”

Naabi is the final authority for confirmation of board members.

President Russell Begaye recently signed into law an emergency bill on NHA passed by Navajo Nation Council during the spring session. The bill immediately dismissed all eight board members from their positions to make way for the new board.

Karis Begaye said more interviews are scheduled on Monday.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.