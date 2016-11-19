Brush fire burning in Shiprock

, November 19, 2016
Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A firefighter surveys a large brushfire from the edge of a 100-foot cliff Saturday afternoon in Shiprock. The cause of the fire is not known.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
A firefighter surveys a large brushfire from the edge of a 100-foot cliff Saturday afternoon in Shiprock. The cause of the fire is not known.

SHIPROCK

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flames from a brushfire along the north side of the San Juan River reach more than 100-feet tall and dwarfs a firefighter Saturday in Shiprock.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Flames from a brushfire along the north side of the San Juan River reach more than 100-feet tall and dwarfs a firefighter Saturday in Shiprock.

Fire crews battled a large brushfire Saturday afternoon along the north side of the San Juan River.

By the afternoon, an area about the size of three football fields burned.

Fire crews struggled to gain control of the brushfire as it burned along the side of a 100-foot cliff.

The fire continues to burn at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known. No injuries were reported.

