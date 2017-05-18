Traffic restricted near Many Farms

CHINLE

Employees of the Arizona Department of Transportation erected barriers today to restrict traffic to one lane on U.S. 191 at Milepost 458.9 near Many Farms, Arizona, so they can clean up a diesel spill that occurred during a serious accident Sunday.

The cleanup is expected to last three weeks.

Drivers should plan for a reduced speed limit and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone. The restrictions will be in place round the clock, with delays of up to 15 minutes expected.

ADOT said in a press release it hopes to release the restrictions by the second week of June “barring weather or other unforeseen conditions.”

Information: 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.

