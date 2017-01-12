‘United in saying no’

Arizona tribal members urge Obama to declare Heritage monument

PHOENIX

Proposed uranium mining in the Grand Canyon threatens 126 Havasupai families, including 776 registered tribal members and registered members of the Navajo Nation.

Tribal members from the Havasupai and Navajo tribes spoke outside the Arizona State Capitol yesterday, coinciding with Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day, to express their concerns and issues with the Grand Canyon Uranium Mine in the Grand Canyon National Park.

“We are here to call on President Obama to protect the Grand Canyon,” said Havasupai Councilwoman Carlotta Tilousi.

Tilousi, along with fellow councilwoman Ophelia Watahomigie-Corliss, Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez, and Arizona State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai and Rep. Eric Descheenie spoke on the subject outside the State Capitol.

“We are saddened to hear the Obama administration has failed to designate and protect the Grand Canyon,” said Tilousi, referring to the President’s failure to declare the Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument.

President Barack Obama recently designated the Bears Ears area as a national monument and many at the rally were hoping for the same effort in the Grand Canyon area.

Deshcheenie said he is happy Bears Ears is protected, but hopes the same for the Grand Canyon and its inhabitants.

“This purpose is no different than Bears Ears,” said Deshcheenie, “the Grand Canyon is sacred to a lot of tribes, including the Havasupai, Navajo, and Hopi tribes … Obama has until the 20th.”

