Weekend hit vandalizes Window Rock PO

WINDOW ROCK

The U.S. Post Office in Window Rock is closed until further notice after a reported break-in at the facility over the weekend.

On Monday morning, May 15, Navajo Nation Police were called to the post office after employees reported a possible break-in and discovered broken glass in the back mailroom.

According to Navajo Police, the post office and Navajo United Way office across the parking lot were hit with vandalism during the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, nothing had been reported missing.

An inspector out of Flagstaff arrived on the scene and is conducting an investigation, which will keep the post office closed until further notice.

Renee Hardy of Navajo United Way said when employees came to work around 8 a.m. they called police after noticing a window in front of the building was damaged. They also discovered a couple of office doors had no handles and a window in the back of the office was damaged as well.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and we collect donations, so when something like this happens it hurts us financially,” said Hardy.

She added Navajo United Way was also burglarized during the winter and the culprits made off with the company’s laptops.

During Monday lunch hour, many people drove up to the post office to collect their mail but were turned away by yellow police tape and a closed sign at the door.

“It’s a big inconvenience, but there’s nothing we can do,” said Joe Slinkey, of St. Michaels, who said he has bills to pay and relies on the post office for its services.

Navajo Police officers searched for clues around the post office and United Way office.

Hardy said employees were allowed back in the building around 11 a.m. after Navajo Police finished inspecting the building for further damage.

Stay tuned for more updates.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.