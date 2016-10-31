Winslow Police Officer Austin Shipley resigns by Donovan Quintero October 31, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

The Winslow police officer who shot and killed Loreal Tsingine on Easter Sunday has resigned effective immediately, according to a press release by Winslow City Manager Steve Pauken.

Officer Austin Shipley was responding to a shoplifting call on March 27, 2016 when he confronted Tsingine, who was 27 at the time of her death.

According to Pauken, the Mesa Police Department concluded their internal affairs investigation last week.

Interim Director of the Winslow Police Department Christopher Vasquez reviewed those results.

“After meeting with Shipley, he made the decision to resign,” Pauken stated.

Mesa Police Department’s investigation will be made available to the public sometime in the near future, Pauken added.

