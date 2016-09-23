Woman arrested in Gallup murder

GALLUP

Gallup police announced Thursday the arrest of a 23-year-old Gallup woman for the murder of a St. Michaels man on Tuesday.

Brandie Miriah Allen has been charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.

She has been accused in the stabbing death of Kendrick Smith, 21, Tuesday afternoon during a fight.

When arrested Allen at first denied any involvement in the fight, saying she left when Smith and his brother, Brandon, began fighting with two Native American men.

According to police she later admitted being in the fight but said she pulled the knife only to scare the two Smith brothers. She added that she was holding the knife up when Kendrick Smith walked into it.

