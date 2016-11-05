Woman charged in child’s death

TUBA CITY

A toddler who suffered a severe head trauma while in the care of a Surprise, Ariz., a woman has died.

Twenty-three month old Adam Aguilar III, Diné from Tónaneesdizí, died around 2:38 a.m. at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix from his injuries during an alleged abuse by his caretaker, Lizet Moreno, 36.

Moreno admitted to repeatedly throwing the toddler on the floor because she was frustrated, according to Surprise police.

The Surprise Fire and Medical Department responded to a report of an injured child at a Surprise residence on Nov. 2 shortly after 12:30 p.m, according to authorities. Upon arrival, the emergency responders found a male toddler not breathing.

The toddler was immediately airlifted to PCH in critical condition where an attending physician informed the emergency responders that Aguilar had suffered a serious brain injury from head trauma and may not survive.

Physicians at PCH alerted police to his injuries and an investigation into the cause of the injury was launched.

Detectives spoke with several family members, including Moreno at the time of the incident. The investigators made a determination that Aguilar’s injuries were a direct result of Lizet’s actions.

Lizet was transported and booked into a Maricopa County Jail on one count of felony child abuse.

Aguilar’s family started a GoFundMe campaign today to help with funeral costs. More than $1,000 has been raised as of Nov. 4.

Information: www.gofundme.com/laying-baby-adam-to-rest