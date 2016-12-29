The year in front pages

WINDOW ROCK

Unfortunately, it really is the case that tragedy drives the news cycle, but personal scandal, and unforgettable images such as that of a matriarchal veteran rounded out the best-selling front pages of the Navajo Times in 2016.

Here is a look back at the top selling front pages not within two months of each other this year:

Feb. 25: Volume LV, Number 08

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye took a spot just under the banner that week, as freelancer Bill Donovan detailed an unfolding scandal involving the president, a blogger, and an alleged mistress.

After photographs of Begaye and Myra Begay-Draper appeared in a series of photos that circulated on Facebook, Begay-Draper sued Dusty Lee for his blogs regarding the subject.

Submitted photos showed the Navajo Nation president and the woman together in a restaurant.

Navajo Times Photographer Donovan Quintero brought to the same front page an image of World War II veteran Sgt. Sophie Yazzie, who served in the Woman’s Army Air Corps, at the 71st annual Iwo Jima Flag Raising parade in Sacaton, Arizona.

Bill Donovan wrote a feature story.

Other headlines above and below the fold included “Legally buns as Arizona legislators address concerns of students,” “Judge finds SJC’s new voting districts unconstitutional,” and “Shiprock officials confident 2008 audit issues have been corrected.”

