Young children taken by non-custodial mother

WINDOW ROCK

Two children have been taken by their biological mother, who does not have custody of them, on Tuesday from Mariano Lake, New Mexico according to Sgt. Chad Pearce with the New Mexico State Police.

Captain Steve Nelson with the Crownpoint Police District said that the case is still active and ongoing. He also said an Endangered Alert has been put out on the children.

Nelson added the mother lives in the San Carlos-Globe, Arizona area and may have taken the children there.

Skylar and Kayson Lee were allegedly taken by their mother Kaylen Johnson at 1:40 p.m. Johnson, 32, is described as being a Native American, 5’6”, with brown eyes. She was last seen taking the boys in a navy blue Nissan Sentra with Arizona license BHB1592.

Skylar Lee is 3 feet tall, weighing around 30 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a pink heart and blue jeans. Her brother, Kayson Kendan Lee is 2 feet tall, weighing around 25 pounds, with brown eyes and shaved head. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information or questions is asked to contact the Crownpoint Police District at 505-786-2050.

