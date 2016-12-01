Obituaries for Dec. 1, 2016

Alice J. Largo

GALLUP — Funeral service for Alice J. Largo, 86, of Birdsprings, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Gallup, with Pastor Jerry Yonnie officiating. Burial will follow in Thoreau.

Alice was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Birdsprings, into the Biih Bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She died Nov. 25, 2016, in Flagstaff.

Alice completed the 5th grade and was a missionary for over 65 years working with United Indian Missions. She enjoyed sharing the gospel visiting and helping people all across the Navajo Reservation. She enjoyed weaving rugs, cooking, and baking. She taught Navajo reading and writing and was an excellent seamstress.

Alice is survived by her son, John Largo; daughters, Genevieve Martinez and Loretta Greymountain; brothers, Thomas John, Harrison John, Eddie John, and Leo John; sisters, Gladys Dick, Hope Harrison, Cindy Machen, Mary Tabor, Marylou Wright, Marie Woodty, and Bessie McCabe; and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Marie John; husband, John Largo Sr.; and son, Kenneth Largo.

Pallbearers will be Lance Begay, Jordan Cody, Sean Thompson, Lawson Benally Jr., Kenton Pugh, and Christopher Harrison.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Largo, Dan Taggart, Louis Williams, Thomas John, Harrison John, Eddie John, and Leo John.

A reception will take place at Grace Bible Church following services at 2 p.m.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Van Keuran

MESA, Ariz. — Virginia Van Keuren, 86, loving mother and grandmother, bargain shopper, and Window Rock Lions Club member, with a gentle-hearted personality, died on Nov. 9, 2016, in Mesa. Her final days were spent surrounded by family at her son’s home where she was cared for.

A former resident of Window Rock, Virginia was born Oct. 28, 1930, in Olean, New York. She was a librarian and publications teacher at Tse Ho Tso Junior High School in Fort Defiance. Her tenure there was from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s where she made a difference in the lives of many.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Stephen Van Keuren, Brian Van Keuren, and Stanley Van Keuren Jr.; daughter, Kayenta Atcitty; and seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Van Keuren Sr.; daughter, Tonalea Van Keuren; and grandsons, Stanley and Jeremy Atcitty.

Services will be held at a later date.

Jonathan Ronald Chester

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral service for Jonathan Ronald Chester, 57, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church in Ganado, with Brother Paul officiating. Burial will follow at the Ganado community cemetery.

Jonathan was born April 12, 1959, in Ganado, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He died Nov. 23, 2016, in Albuquerque.

Jonathan graduated from Ganado High School and worked as a laborer/construction of transitional housing. He enjoyed sketching images of Native lifestyle.

Jonathan is survived by his sons, Jonathan Chester Jr. and Josh Chester; daughters, Cheyenne Chester, Crystal Chester, and Raenell Platero; brother, Delbert Chester; sister, Marilyn Chester; and three grandchildren.

Jonathan is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ramona Chester; siblings, Lee Chester, Francis Chester, Loretta Francisco, Rosalita Chester, Freddie Chester, and Rudy Chester.

A reception will take place at the All Saints Catholic Church following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Williams Tapaha

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral service for Mary Williams Tapaha, 92, of Steamboat, were held Nov. 28 at the All Saints Church in Ganado, with Silver Creek Mortuary officiating. Interment followed in Cornfields.

Mary was born June 19, 1924, in Balakai Mesa, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She died Nov. 27, 2016, in Fort Defiance.

Mary was raised traditionally and never attended school. She enjoyed rug weaving, beading necklaces, riding horses, herding sheep, and cooking. She helped so many at squaw dances and ceremonies.

Mary is survived by her sons, Calvin Tapaha and David Williams; and daughters, Sally Tapaha and Irene Bee.

Mary is also survived by seven brothers, one sister, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tapaha; and son, Henry Tapaha.

Pallbearers were William Nelson, Hansen Tapaha, Joseph Nelson, Calvin Tapaha, Kevin Tsosie, and Alexander Tapaha.

Honorary pallbearer was Jonathan Nelson.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Rosa Christina Gomez

HARD ROCK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Rosa Christina Gomez, 30, were held Nov. 26 at the Hard Rock Mission in Hard Rock, with Deswood Lee Yazzie officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in White Valley, Arizona.

Rosa was born Oct. 30, 1986, in Tuba City, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Hispanic/Italian. She died Nov. 18, 2016, in Killeen, Texas.

Rosa is survived by her mother, June R. Jacome; brothers, Robert C. Jacome Jr., Carlos C. Jacome, and Dominique C. Jacome; sister, Maria C. Jacome-Gomez; and grandparents, Alice Nez Robinson, Sandra Rosas, and Anacleto Rosas.

Rosa is preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Jacome; and brother, Anthony C. Gomez-Jacome.

Pallbearers were brothers and cousins.

Valley Ridge Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Randall Davis Tallman

INSCRIPTION HOUSE, Ariz. — Funeral service for Randall Davis Tallman, 59, were held Nov. 26 at the Inscription House Full Gospel Church in Inscription House, with Mark Tallman officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Inscription House.

Randall was born April 26, 1957, in Tuba City, into the Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan).

Randall graduated from Tuba City High School and enjoyed herding sheep, wood hauling, working on vehicles, and playing Navajo 10.

Randall is survived by his wife, Patricia Tallman; sons, Alvin Tallman and Bryant Tallman; daughters, Latitia Tallman and Natasha Tallman; brothers, Mark Tallman and Stanley Tallman; sisters, Jean Hunt, Kathrine Lewis, Darlene Riggs, and Veronica Medina; and eight grandchildren.

Randall is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Betty Jean Tallman.

Pallbearers were Alvin Tallman, Bryant Tallman, Shilton Begay, Robert Robello, Maurio Robello, and Thomas Whitehat.

Honorary pallbearers were Mark Tallman and Stanley Tallman.

Valley Ridge Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

