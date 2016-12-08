Obituaries for Dec. 8, 2016

Lorraine “Daisy” Nez

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Funeral services for Lorraine “Daisy” Nez, 50, of Fort Defiance, will be held Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Tse Bonito Mortuary in Tse Bonito, with Pastor Eric Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Defiance, Arizona.

Lorraine was born Nov. 12, 1966, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). She died Dec. 3, 2016, in Phoenix.

Lorraine attended Window Rock High School for a year and a half and graduated as a Bengal from Gallup High School. She received her associate’s degree in teaching from the University of New Mexico. She worked for P&M Coal Mine, Fort Defiance Chapter House, Navajo Nation Head Start, and Williams Pro Clean.

Lorraine enjoyed dancing, spending time with her children and grandchildren, laughing, crossword puzzles, and watching game shows.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Marvin Watchman, Myron Watchman, Ryan Jake, and Blayne Jake; daughter, Raelynn Dee Jake; brothers, Alvin Nez Sr. and Oswood Nez; sisters, Elta Nez and Virginia Silversmith; grandparents, Bah and Tom Long; and four grandchildren.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, Jennie Long Nez and Leonard Nez Sr.; and brothers Arthur Begay, Leonard Nez Jr., Ivan Alexander, and Albert Nez.

Pallbearers will be Marvin Watchman, Myron Watchman, Ryan Jake, Blayne Jake, Ryan Chischilly, and Aaron Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Alvin Nez Sr., Oswood Nez, Anthony Nez, Vincent Nez, Alvin Nez Jr., and Richard Silversmith Sr.

A reception will take place at the Assembly of God Church in Fort Defiance, following services.

Tse Bonito Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Edwin J. James

FORT DEFIANCE — Edwin J. James was born June 6, 1983, in Fort Defiance. He passed away Nov. 20, 2016, in Fort Defiance. Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Sarah Louise Bitsilly

NEWCOMB, N.M. — Funeral services for Sarah Louise Bitsilly, 52, of Navajo, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Baptist Church in Newcomb, with Jason Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico.

Sarah was born Dec. 15, 1964, in Fort Defiance, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Kinlichii’nii (Red House Clan). She died Dec. 1, 2016, in Navajo.

Sarah was self-employed as a cosmetologist/barber. She enjoyed greeting people, traveling, cookouts, and cosmetology.

Sarah is survived by her brothers, Benjamin Leo Bitsilly and Jonathan David Bitsilly, both of Navajo; sister, Barbara Jean Crawford of Fort Defiance; and grandparents, Johnson and Jessie Brown of Two Grey Hills.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, Hoskie and Grace Bitsilly Sr.; and brothers, Hoskie Bahe Bitsilly Jr. and Mickey Kee Bitsilly.

Pallbearers will be Nathan R. Crawford, Kallen D. Crawford, Ferlin Begay, Lennie Reynolds, Larry Jumbo, and Frederico Jumbo.

Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin L. Bitsilly, Jonathan D. Bitsilly, Michael Brown, Raymond James, Jack Keams Jr., and Jackson Tsosie.

A reception will take place at Newcomb Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Clayton C. Davis

GALLUP — Funeral services for Clayton C. Davis, 36, will be held today, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the family plot in Pinedale.

Clayton was born June 5, 1980, in Gallup, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó baazhni’ázhi (Two Who Came to the Water Clan). His nali is Haltsooi (Meadow People). He died Dec. 1, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

Clayton attended Gallup High School, worked in Gallup and Santa Fe, and became self-employed.

Clayton is survived by his father, Clyde Davis of Pinedale; sisters, Claudia Davis, Georgina Garcia, Felicia Davis, Libby Davis, and Andrea Davis; and brothers, Hershel Davis and Clifton Davis.

Clayton is preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Becenti.

Pallbearers will be Hershel Davis, Clifton Davis, Junior Jones, Andrew Estrada, Eric Estrada, and Patrick Estrada.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Monty D. Joyce

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Monty D. Joyce, 39, of Oak Springs, Arizona, were held Dec. 3 at the San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home in Queen Creek.

Monty was born May 10, 1977, in Fort Defiance, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He died Nov. 27, 2016, in San Tan Valley.

Monty graduated from Window Rock High School in 1996 and attended Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Arizona. He was employed with Capstone Mining Corporation in Pinto Valley, Arizona. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking out, and spending time with his family.

Monty is survived by his wife, Tomianna Joyce; sons, Russell and Roman Joyce; daughter, Kanyan Joyce; brothers, Blaine Joyce, Kevin Shirley, and Leandrew Lynch; sisters, Kimberly Joyce and Andrea Lucio; and grandparents, Henrietta Lynch of Oak Springs, and Ben Lynch of Bowman’s Park, Arizona.

Monty is preceded in death by his mother, Elaine Lynch.

San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donations will be accepted at www.gofundme.com or at Wells Fargo under Monty Joyce Benefit Memorial Fund.

