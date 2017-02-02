Obituaries for Feb. 2, 2017

Sister Michael Claire Wilson

ADRIAN, Mich. — Funeral services for Sister Michael Claire Wilson, 83, of Winslow, Arizona, were held Dec. 28, 2016, at the Dominican Motherhouse in Adrian, Michigan. Interment followed at the Dominican community cemetery in Adrian.

Sister Wilson was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Detroit. She passed away Dec. 25, 2016, in Adrian.

Sister Wilson graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in guidance from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian.

Sister Wilson spent five and a half years ministering in elementary and secondary education, and pastoral ministry in Homewood, Illinois.; Medina, Ohio; New Baltimore, Ruth and Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.; and in Winslow, Tucson and Chinle.

Sister Wilson was assistant principal at St. Peter and Paul High School in Ruth, Michigan, for four years and assistant principal at St. Joseph School in Winslow, for two years.

Sister Wilson did pastoral work at St. Joseph Parish and pastoral ministry and tutoring on the Indian reservation for five years in Winslow. She ministered for the Winslow Unified School District on the Indian reservation from 1976 to 2005. In 2012, she became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.

Sister Wilson was very active in the Diocese of Gallup and Phoenix. She was active in the Lions Club collecting eyeglasses for the less fortunate. Her last post was at Our Lady of Fatima in Chinle.

Sister Wilson is survived by her sisters, Kathy Foster of Franklin, Tennessee, and Donna Wilson of Douglas, Georgia.

Sister Wilson is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelyn (Schulte) Wilson; and brother, Michael Wilson.

Pallbearers were immediate family members (nephew and his children).

Anderson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To view services, visit http://www.adriandominicans.org/MeetDominicans/InMemoriam/TabId/319/Tag/sister-michael-claire-wilson/Default.aspx.

Tilden John

GALLUP — Funeral services for Tilden John, 39, will be held today, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Gallup Church of God. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Tilden was born Sept. 2, 1977, in Gallup, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); chei is Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People). He died Jan. 24, 2017, in Manuelito.

Tilden attended school at Jones Ranch through 8th grade and was a cross-country runner, winning the first place trophy at a tournament in Alabama.

Tilden is survived by his wife, Charlene Curley; stepdaughter, Aaliyah Lee; parents, Tommy and Ida John; brother, Delbert John; and sister, Loretta John.

Tilden is preceded in death by his sisters, Johnita “Burt” John and Juanita John; and brother, Ronnie John.

Pallbearers will be Delbert John, Derrick James, Darren James, Adrain Toledo, Andre Toledo, and Manuel Cleveland.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Jefferson Lee Begay

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for Jefferson Lee Begay, 46, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held today, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Klagetoh, with Brother Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Klagetoh.

Jefferson was born Aug. 25, 1970, in Ganado, into the Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He died Jan. 27, 2017, in Gallup.

Jefferson received his GED from Valley High School in Sanders, and worked for NECA, road construction, and cooling towers.

Jefferson is survived by his wife, Charlene Nez; stepsons, Ronnie Roan and Taylor Nez; daughters, Shelia Begay, Lesley Begay and Starlina Begay; stepdaughter, Jewell Nez; parents, Frank Begay Sr. and Irene L. Begay; brothers, Dennison Begay, Frank Begay Sr., Franklin Begay, Jones Begay, Harold Begay, and Daniel Tsosie; sisters, Gloria Begay, Flora Begay, Dorothy Begay, and Alberta Begay; and grandchild, Liam Roan.

Jefferson is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ned Tsosie Clark and Barbara Bahe Clark.

Pallbearers will be Jones Begay, Franklin Begay, Tyler Nichols, JC Bedonie, Frederick Begay, and Shawn Hale.

Honorary pallbearers will be Frank J. Begay Sr. and Frank Begay Jr.

A reception will take place at Klagetoh Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon M. Parker

CRYSTAL, N.M. — Funeral services for Vernon M. Parker will be held Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church in Crystal, New Mexico. Burial will follow in Crystal.

Vernon was born Aug. 5, 1952, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Áshiihi (Salt People Clan). He died Jan. 28, 2017, in Fort Defiance.

Vernon attended Intermountain Indian School and was employed with the railroad for four years. He enjoyed reading western novels and taking walks.

Vernon is survived by his sons, Vernon Francisco and Nathaniel Francisco; daughters, Charlene Francisco and Carlene Singer; mother, Leonora Francisco; brothers, Dave Francisco, Oral Francisco and Coray Francisco; sisters, Veronica Francisco and Veda Francisco; and 12 grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be family members.

A reception will take place at the Crystal Community Center following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher Ray Tsosie

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Christopher Ray Tsosie, 42, were held Feb. 1 at the Rehoboth gym in Rehoboth, New Mexico. Interment followed at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Christopher was born Aug. 7, 1973, in Crownpoint, into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). His nali is Laguna Pueblo; chei is Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms). He died Jan. 25, 2017, in Crownpoint.

Christopher graduated from Crownpoint High School and received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of New Mexico-Gallup. He worked for the Navajo Nation for 14-plus years in law enforcement from Rangers, Environmental Protection Agency to Navajo Police Department. He was currently employed as a deputy for the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Irene Craig Tsosie; and brothers, Delbert R. Tsosie and Everick Tsosie.

Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Richard Hudson Tsosie.

Pallbearers were the McKinley County Sheriff’s Color Guard.

Honorary pallbearers were Colton R. Tsosie, Delvin Tsosie, Eric Brown, Lathaniel Brown, and Nick Burnside.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Leo Clark

LOWER GREASEWOOD SPRINGS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Leo Clark, 97, of Lower Greasewood Springs, Arizona, were held Feb. 1 at the Mennonite Mission Church in Lower Greasewood Springs, with Daniel Koehn officiating. Interment followed at the Lower Greasewood Springs community cemetery.

Leo, an Army veteran, was born June 17, 1920, in Lower Greasewood Springs, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). He died Jan. 26, 2017, in Lower Greasewood Springs.

Leo is survived by his daughters, Virginia Clark and Rosita Clark, both of Greasewood; brothers, Stanley Clark and Tommy Clark Sr. of Greasewood; and sisters, Maggie Sangster and Elizabeth Whitehair.

Leo is preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Clah and Stella Todecheenie; and brothers, Jeffrey Clark and Mike Clark.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

