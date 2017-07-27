Obituaries for July 27, 2017

Mary Margaret Jensen

(July 2, 1925 — July 19, 2017)

FARMINGTON — Our wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Margaret Jensen, 92, of Farmington, went to be with her heavenly Father on July 19, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mary was born in Aztec, New Mexico, on July 2, 1925, to James and Lela Scott, their first of three daughters.

Mary grew up on the family farm near Aztec. She graduated from Aztec High School and went on to Fort Lewis College when it was located in Hesperus, Colorado.

She met and married Don Jensen on March 3, 1946. They moved to Crystal, New Mexico, where they operated Crystal Trading Post for 34 years. While there, they raised their three children and spent wonderful times with their Navajo family and friends.

For two years, they lived in Black Canyon City, Arizona, near Phoenix, where they built and operated a small motel. Upon retirement in 1981, they moved to Farmington, so they could be closer to family. They especially enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, Adam, Candice, Marissa, and Jacob.

Mary was also thrilled to become a great-great-grandmother to Aden and Liam. Aden enjoyed trying to teach her how to play his video games. Her other love was writing, and at 81 years old, she had her first novel published. She loved her church family at the First Baptist Church in Aztec, and the Grace Baptist Church in Farmington. She belonged for several years to the Iris Club.

Our mother lived independently in her home until she was 90 years old. She will be greatly missed. We are also blessed to have had her with us for 92 years.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Christine Salazar (Alfred) and Connie Berte (Allen); son, Don Jensen; grandchildren, Adam Berte, Marissa Salazar (fiancé Mark Cadle) and Jacob Salazar; sister, Betty Jo Wright; several nieces, nephew, and her special friends, Alice Duke, Ellen Robinson, and Carolyn and Walter Bump.

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband Don, in 2003; parents, Lela and Jim; sister, Ruthene McWilliams; and granddaughter, Candice Berte.

The family would like to thank her fabulous caregivers: The Home Helper’s staff, Stephanie, Shelley, Denise, Lisa, Amanda, Cindy, and Marena; granddaughter Marissa; and daughters, Christine and Connie. We thank all the doctors, nurses, and nurses’ aides at San Juan Regional Medical Center and Northwest New Mexico Hospice Care, along with Dr. Barkman, for their gentle, sweet care of Mom.

A viewing for Mary will be held Friday, July 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cope Memorial Farmington (404 W. Arrington St.).

Funeral service will take place Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Aztec (700 Navajo St.) in Aztec, with Pastor Dan Mauldin and Pastor Dan Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery, next to her husband.

Pallbearers will be Don Jensen, Jacob Salazar, Alfred Salazar, Allen Berte, Jay Burnham, Kim Burnham, and Mark Cadle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Berte, Gary Wright, Darin Wright, and Walter Bump.

Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington is in charge of arrangements. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.

Nathan Daniel Cleveland

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Nathan Daniel Cleveland, 37, of Fort Defiance, will be held Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m., outdoors underneath a tent in Fort Defiance, with Sister Florence Barker officiating. Burial will follow at the Cleveland family plot.

Nathan was born Sept. 28, 1980, in Fort Defiance, into the Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for çshiihi (Salt People Clan). He died July 22, 2017, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Nathan graduated from Window Rock High School and obtained associate and bachelor’s degrees from Haskell Indian Nations University and a master’s degree at Kansas University in Lawrence. He was employed at Haskell Indian Nations University.

Nathan is survived by his nieces, Zeriyah James, Hannah James, and Bré James; parents, Daniel and Sarah Cleveland of Fort Defiance; sister, LaShaunda Cleveland of Fort Defiance; and grandmother, Pauline Eaton of Bloomfield, New Mexico.

Nathan is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Woodrow Cleveland; paternal grandmother, Phoebe Cleveland; and maternal grandfather, Frank Eaton.

Pallbearers will be Deiryck Begaye, Gabriel Cleveland, Kevin Cleveland, Marcus Cleveland, Manuel Cleveland, Evan Yellowman, Gregory Yellowman, and Orrin Begay.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Cleveland, Steven Cleveland, Mark Cleveland, James Eaton, Raymond Yellowman, Jeffery Cleveland, Sheldon Cleveland, and Haskell Indian Nations University faculty and staff.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Shorty

CROWNPOINT — Funeral services for Sharon Shorty, 44, will be held Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Crownpoint. Burial will follow at the Crownpoint community cemetery.

Sharon was born May 6, 1973, in Crownpoint, into the Naasht’ézhi dine’é (Zuni Clan), born for Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her nali is San Felipe; chei is Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House). She died July 20, 2017, in Phoenix.

Sharon graduated from Crownpoint High School and was a San Francisco 49ers fan. She enjoyed fishing, dancing, cleaning, reading newspapers, and spending time with her children.

Sharon is survived by her children, Lydell McCray, Matayle McCray, Mariah McCray, Vanessa Andrew, Brandon Andrew, and Elijah Andrew; and siblings, Ronsena Brown, Shawndell Shorty, Aaron Ron Shorty, Ronalda Shorty, and Roshauna Shorty.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Esther Shorty.

Pallbearers will be Lydell McCray, Matayle McCray, Adriano Morgan, Shelton Bitsui, Aquila Platero, and Shawndell Shorty.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Elsie D. Bahe

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Elsie D. Bahe, 94, of Fort Defiance, were held July 22 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Fort Defiance, with Kathy Plummer officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

Elsie was born March 15, 1923, in Rural Divide Store, New Mexico, into the Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). She died July 18, 2017, in Fort Defiance.

Elsie attended Good Shepherd Mission School and was employed as a cook at Holbrook Dormitory and Good Shepherd Boarding School. She was also a homemaker and pastor at Good Shepherd Mission.

Elsie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making quilts, and was a member of a sewing group.

Elsie is survived by her sons, Johnathan Bahe, Gilbert Bahe, and Darryl Bahe; daughters, Martha Chavez and Mary Bahe; and 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Elsie is preceded in death by her son, John Calvin Bahe; and husband, Julius Bahe.

Pallbearers were Johnny Bahe, Joshua Bahe, Jeremiah Bahe, Chris Bahe, Isiah Bahe, Lee Norman Bahe, and Ronald Gale.

Honorary pallbearers were Gilbert Bahe, Johnathan Bahe, Darryl Bahe, Jason Bahe, Cruz Chavez, Jim Damon, and Mike Damon.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

