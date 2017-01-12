Obituaries for Jan. 12, 2017

Sally K. Preston

CAMERON, Ariz. — Funeral services for Sally K. Preston, 94, were held Jan. 11 in Cameron.

Sally was born Dec. 22, 1922, in Blue Canyon, to Jolynn Lee and Tom Largewhiskers, into the Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her paternal grandfather was Áshiihi (Salt People). She died Jan. 7, 2017, surrounded by her family in Tuba City.

Sally married Jimmie Preston in 1953. Jimmie, a Navajo Code Talker (5th Marine Division), was the only code talker to represent Cameron Chapter in Arizona. Together they raised five children, before Jimmie’s passing in 1966.

Sally was a mother and grandmother to many who knew her. She worked for the Tuba City Boarding School dormitory until she retired in early 1985. After retiring, Sally served as a board member for Tuba City Boarding School and Flagstaff Bordertown Dormitory for many years. Anyone who knew Sally knew how much she valued hard work and family.

Sally is survived by her children, Luana P. Boyd, Robert J. Preston, and Stanley (Stella) Preston; brothers, Keith Keetso and Daniel Keetso; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Preston; and daughters, Sharon and Yolanda “Cedar” Preston.

For more information, please email Andrea Preston at andrealynnpreston@gmail.com.

Matthew Ryan Wauneka

GALLUP — Funeral services for Matthew Ryan Wauneka, 30, will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Cremation will take place following service.

Matthew was born June 18, 1986, in Gallup, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge); chei is Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms). He died Jan. 6, 2017, in Gallup.

Matthew was a colorful and loving person with an eclectic taste in music. He attended Roosevelt Elementary School, Gallup Middle School, and Gallup High School graduating in 2004. In high school, he was active in the marching band and DECA. Following high school, he attended the University of New Mexico.

Matthew was a very caring person and made everyone feel welcomed. He truly cared about everyone he met. He deeply loved his nieces, nephews, and four-legged children, Nacho and Jade.

Matthew loved football, especially the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He enjoyed writing poetry, playing the guitar, video games, hiking, and spending time with family.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Veronica Sanchez; father, Delfred Wauneka Sr.; sisters, Tina Detwiler, Amber L. Wauneka, and Alicia Pulley; brothers, Delfred Wauneka Jr., Brian D. Wauneka, and Joshua Wauneka; nieces, Brianna Torres, Bianca Torres, and Karla Detwiler; and nephews, Sean Pulley II, Kyle Detwiler, and Kaleb Detwiler.

Matthew is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Navajo Code Talker Tully Gustine; and paternal grandparents, Katie and Alfred Wauneka.

Pallbearers will be Tully Gustine Jr., Delfred Wauneka Jr., Joshua Wauneka, Trevor Gustine, Scott Detwiler, Matt Livingston, Brian D. Wauneka, and Bruce Smith.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Janice Arviso Martinez

GRANTS, N.M. — Funeral services for Janice Arviso Martinez, 90, of Crownpoint, were held Jan. 7 at the Church of Latter-day Saints in Grants, N.M. Interment followed at the Grants Memorial Park with Bishop Gordon Merayo officiating.

Janice was born June 29, 1926, in Standing Rock. She died Jan. 3, 2017, in Crownpoint.

Janice is survived by her children, Mike Martinez of Crownpoint, Lawrence Martinez of Bloomfield, New Mexico; Victor Martinez of La Plata, New Mexico; Fitzgerald Martinez of Milan, New Mexico; Gomo Martinez of Lukachukai, Arizona; Aquilla Martinez of Vanderwagen, New Mexico; Leland Martinez of Los Lunas, New Mexico; Shawn Houge and Lucas Houge, both of Paris, France; Calvary Houge of Phoenix; Patricia Jim of Crownpoint; Verdie Martinez of Gamerco, New Mexico; Viola Nez of Upper Fruitland, New Mexico; Glenda Rangel and Relda Martinez of Haystack, New Mexico; Marjorie Fox of Laguna, New Mexico; Roberta Martinez of Crownpoint; and Velma Kisto of Thoreau; brothers, Robert Arviso of Crownpoint, Ernest Arviso of Bloomfield, Edison Arviso of Huerfano, Gerard Arviso of Kirtland, New Mexico; Jay Paul Arviso and Eugene Arviso of Bloomfield; sisters, Lorreta Arviso of Los Lunas, Lucinda Arviso of Crownpoint, Phyllis Arviso and Fredda Arviso of Huerfano; and 64 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Arviso and Beneznabaa’ Gonzales Arviso; and husband, Martin Martinez.

Pallbearers were Lucas Lawrence Houge, Brad Michael Begay, Felix Tim Martinez, Justin Martin Martinez, Yoaran Ashinnie Nez, Kysika Martin Martinez, Bill-Kid Jesus Rangel, and Justin Paddy Martinez.

Compassion Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Lillie E. Francisco

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for Lillie E. Francisco, 82, of Naschitti, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, with Father Dale Jamison officiating. Burial will follow at the Naschitti community cemetery.

Lillie was born into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). She died Jan. 6, 2017, in Phoenix.

Lillie was employed with Chuska Boarding School in Tohatchi, and was a community health representative in Naschitti. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, Navajo 10, bingo, country dancing, and watching Disney movies with her grandchildren.

Lillie is survived by her brother, Nelson Francisco Sr.; and sisters, Lorena Carl, Juanita Willie, and Ruby Johnson.

Lillie is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Olive Francisco; brothers, Henry Francisco and Herman Francisco; and sisters, Eva Nabahe and Anna Bitsie.

Pallbearers will be Christian Nabahe, Darian Edsitty, Jason Pablo, Jerel Willie, Lyle Edsitty, and Xavier Bryant.

Honorary pallbearers will be Akial Tsosie, Kyan Tsosie, Chase Tsosie, Calvin Francisco, Rudy Nabahe, Vincent Carl, and Darwin Henry.

A reception will take place at Naschitti Chapter House following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

John K. Yazzie Sr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for John K. Yazzie Sr., 92, will be held today, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

John was born Feb. 1, 1924, in Twin Lakes, New Mexico, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Nóóda ‘i dine’é (Ute Clan). He died Jan. 7, 2017, in Gallup.

John served in the U.S. Army from April 1945 to November 1946 during World War II. After returning, he worked for the New Mexico State Highway Department from 1968 and retired in 1985. He was also a part of the Native American Church.

John is survived by his children, Joann Yazzie, Lillie Begay, Kenneth Yazzie, Jones Yazzie, John Yazzie Jr., and Roberta Yazzie; sister, Betty H. Yazzie; and 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ellen B. Yazzie; wife, Marie B. Yazzie; and brothers, Lee Kee Yazzie, Ben Kee Yazzie, and Benson Kee Yazzie.

Pallbearers will be Jared Yazzie, Jonathan Yazzie, Vernon Yazzie, Michael Francis, J.R. Kee, and John-Davis Morgan.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Beatrice G. Arviso

FORT WINGATE, N.M. — Funeral services for Beatrice G. Arviso, 84, Iyanbito, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Chapel in Fort Wingate. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Beatrice was born in White Rock, into the Tsenahabilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan). Her nali is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People); chei is Dziltl’ahnii (Mountain Cove). She died Jan. 9, 2017, in Gallup.

Beatrice lived a beautiful life. She worked for surgical housekeeping at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital for 25 years and retired as a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, crocheting, rug weaving, attending church, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite color was purple and she enjoyed listening to various types of music.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Mark Dodge, Roydale Long, and Ramona Tom; and 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, George Billy and Mary Chischilly; daughter, Ruth J. Jim; and siblings, Rosemary Pablo, Leo Billy Sr., and Bessie Gilmore.

John F. Billy

GALLUP — Funeral services for John F. Billy, 91, will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

John was born July 1, 1925, in Red Rock, New Mexico. He passed away Jan. 6, 2017, in Gallup.

John is survived by his children, Margie Billy, Marlene Billy, Harrison Billy, and James Billy.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Billy; and son, Ervin Billy.

Pallbearers will be Charles Begay, Franklin Kee, Tom Greenwald, Jaymes Billy, Julian Billy, and Julius Billy.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

