Obituaries for Jan/ 19, 2017

Thomas Charley Sr.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Funeral services for Thomas Charley Sr., 74, of Cottonwood, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Black Mountain Mission Church in Cottonwood, with Daniel Smiley officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Cottonwood.

Thomas was born June 11, 1942, in Ganado, into the Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He died Jan. 16, 2017, in Flagstaff. Thomas attended Chemawa Indian School in Oregon, and was employed with BIA at Cottonwood Day School as a maintenance man for 20 years. He was multi-talented in carpentry, welding, plumbing, and broke horses.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary C. Charley; sons, Thomas Charley Jr., Virgil Charley, Matthew Charley, and Marcus Charley; daughter, Coranda Whitesheep; brothers, Henry Charlie, Bobby Charley Sr., Bennie Charles, Don Charley, John Charley, and Kee Charley Sr.; sisters, Sally C. Begay, Nellie Hosteen, Hasbah Moore, Lillie Housteen, Jane Dedman, and Edith Charley; and 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Zonnie Charley.

Pallbearers will be Randall Burbank, Matthew Charley, Anthony Dedman, Cordell Ben, Harry O. Charley, and Jerry Chee Lee.

Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Charlie, Don Charley Sr., Bobby Charley Sr., and Bennie Charles.

A reception will take place at Mary Charley’s residence (one mile east of Cottonwood Chapter House) following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Anslem Yessilth Sr.

POLACCA, Ariz. — Funeral services for Anslem Yessilth Sr., 63, of Jeddito, Arizona, were held Jan. 16 at the First Mesa Baptist Church in Polacca, with Rev. Taeil Lim officiating. Interment followed in Jeddito.

Anslem was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Phoenix, into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He died Jan. 10, 2017, in Phoenix.

Anslem received his degree from Eastern Arizona College and worked at Many Farms High School for 25 years, retiring from Papago Agency after 30 years with the Bureau of Indian Affairs-Education.

Anslem was a member of DinéLand Senior Rodeo Association and rode bareback. He enjoyed riding his four-track and watching the NFR, PBR, and boxing.

Anslem is survived by his sons, Anslem Yessilth Jr., AJ Yessilth, Sidney Lee Yessilth, and Alistair Navasie; daughter, Charity L. Yessilth; brothers, Larson Yessilth and Maurice Yessilth; sisters, Regina John, Selma Yessilth, Rita Charley, and Sylvia Yessilth; grandmother, Claire Gee; and five grandchildren.

Anslem is preceded in death by his parents, David Hardy and Irene Gee Yessilth; brother, Samuel Yessilth; and grandson, Thomason Askie.

Pallbearers were Kee Yessilth, Albert Yessilth, Cordell Yessilth, Anslem Yessilth Jr., Sidney Lee Yessilth, and Garrett Silversmith.

Honorary pallbearers were Jarvis Woody, Maurice Yessilth, and Edison “Ace” Roan.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

William Davis Arnold

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for William Davis Arnold, 66, of Fort Defiance, were held Jan. 14 at the Good Shepherd Mission in Fort Defiance, with Rev. Richard Mendez officiating. Interment followed in Fort Defiance.

William was born Oct. 26, 1951, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He died Jan. 10, 2017, in Fort Defiance.

William graduated from Window Rock High School and attended Haskell Indian College in Kansas City, Missouri. He was employed with Navajo Nation Water Development for 35 years. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, spending time with his family, and watching his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

William is survived by his daughters, Janelle Meyers of Lupton, Heather Arnold of Farmington, and Vestah Tikium of Fort Defiance; sister, Roserita Arnold Morgan of Fort Defiance; and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Joe Arnold; sister, Ettie Arnold; and brother, Robert Arnold.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

