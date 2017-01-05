Obituaries for Jan. 5, 2017

Christine P. Haskeltsie-Martin

FORT KIPP, Mont. — Funeral services for Christine Priscilla Haskeltsie-Martin, 104, of Sundance Coalmine Road, were held Dec. 31 at the Red Eagle Memorial Prebyterian Church in Fort Kipp, Montana. Interment followed at the Fort Kipp community cemetery.

Christine was born Sept. 14, 1912, in the Sundance Coalmine Road area, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó’aheedliinii (The Water Flow Together Clan). Her maternal grandparents are Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan) and paternal grandparents are Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She died peacefully in her sleep Dec. 22, 2016, in Wilmot, South Dakota, of natural causes.

Christine attended Rehoboth Christian School and Albuquerque Indian High School, graduating in the top 10 percent of her class. She then attended Sage Memorial Hospital School of Nursing at Ganado Mission, which was founded by the Presbyterian Board of Home Missions, Presbyterian Church, and earned a degree as a registered nurse. Sage Memorial was the first and only accredited nursing program for Native American women in the United States.

Christine was employed with Rehoboth Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital of Gallup, Zuni PHS Hospital of Black Rock, and then Gallup Indian Medical Center as a registered nurse, retiring after 41 years of service. She was an American Gold Star Mother, accepting a service flag on behalf of her deceased mother many years after the death of her brother, Nelson Haskeltsie, who died in the Battle of the Bulge of World War II.

Christine loved children and spending time with family. She enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles, listening to music, traveling on road trips back and forth from New Mexico to Montana visiting families, watching the “Sound of Music” and “Gone with the Wind,” singing Dakota Hymns, and sewing star quilts and block quilts. She was an accomplished seamstress making clothes for her children and many other family members. She was a devout Christian who read her Bible daily and was involved in the church, including the Ladies Aide Society of Red Eagle Memorial Presbyterian Church USA while she visited in Montana over the years.

Christine is survived by her son, Timothy Martin Sr. of Rehoboth, New Mexico; daughter, Cynthia Martin (Enright) Bighorn Sr. of Brockton, Montana; niece, Rose Marie Yazzie of Twin Lakes, New Mexico; and eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Willis Martin; father, George W. Haskeltsie; mother, Johanna Green Haskeltsie; brothers, George Jr., Kenneth, Nelson, Walter, Jimmy, Gilbert, and Jerome Haskeltsie; sisters, Johanna Smith and Josephine Keeto; and niece, Geraldine Shorty.

Pallbearers were Timothy Martin Jr., Enright Bighorn Jr., Jeremiah DeCoteau, Nathaniel Long Hair Jr., Les Bighorn, Barry Bighorn Sr., and Golden Walking Eagle.

Honorary pallbearers were Lida Menz, Susan Red Boy, Alice Buck Elk, Mabel Foote-Bighorn, Selma Andrews, Myra Dupree, Iris Red Bear-Long Hair, Red/Johanna Smith family, Rose Yazzie family, Martin family, Foote family (Iron Cloud), Kamps family, Red Eagle Ladies Aide members, Synod of Lakes and Prairies Presbyterian Women USA, Dakota Presbytery Women, Dr. Stanley Gallagher, and Northeast Care Center staff of Rosholt, South Dakota.

Cahill Funeral Chapel in Sisseton, South Dakota, was entrusted with arrangements.

A memorial service will be held in the spring in Rehoboth. Details will be published at a later date.

Delores (Kanuho) Malone

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Burial service for Delores (Kanuho) Malone, 67, was held Nov. 26 at the Desert View Cemetery in Winslow, Arizona.

Delores was born in 1949 into the Áshiihnii (Salt People Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). She passed away Nov. 21, 2016, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix.

Delores was raised in Teesto, and was married for 38 years to David Malone from Crystal, Arizona/Mexican Springs, New Mexico.

In 2015, Delores retired from the United States federal government in the Department of Public Health Services after working 40 years for the Indian Health Services.

Delores is survived by her sister, Roseann (Jackson) Jones of Teesto; brother, Parson Kanuho of Teesto; sister, Elouise (Kanuho) Joseph of Winslow; daughters, Pamela Malone of Flagstaff, and Rebecca Malone-Little Owl of Flagstaff; son, Michael Malone of Chandler; grandchildren, Samantha L. Franklin and Kai B. Little Owl; and many relatives from the extended families of Azdzaan Dah’Maas (maternal great-great-grandmother) and Azdzaan Bi’lihn’bi’lanii doo’ Hastiin Bi’lihn’bi’lanii (maternal grandmother and grandfather) in the Teesto, Seba Dalkai, and Cedar Springs, Arizona, area.

Delores is preceded in death by her father, Ray Kanuho; mother, Louise (Jackson) Kanuho; uncle, Harry Jackson; aunt, Margie (Jackson) Thomas; aunt, Marie (Jackson) Nez; and uncle Emery Jackson.

Pallbearers were Michael Malone, Christopher Joseph, Gilbert Kanuho, Luther Joe, Jimmy Kanuho, and Farrell Franklin.

The family offers their sincere gratitude to all family and friends that provided assistance to the family.

Greer’s Mortuary of Winslow provided the burial arrangements.

Stephanie Atkinson

GALLUP — Stephanie Atkinson, 48, was born May 27, 1968, in Crownpoint, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Tódik’ózhi (Salt Water Clan). She died Jan. 1, 2017, in Gallup. Cremation has taken place.

Stephanie graduated from Gallup High School in 1986 and was a truck driver for 13-plus years. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Stephanie is survived by her son, Michael Barraza II; daughters, Amber Purdy and Katie Barraza; mother, Loretta Williams; and brothers, Thomas Atkinson IV and Dewayne Atkinson.

Stephanie is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Atkinson III.

Pallbearers were Michael Barraza II, Ryan Purdy, Thomas Atkinson IV, and Dewayne Atkinson.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Margaret E. Hicks

CORTEZ, Colo. — A memorial service for Margaret E. Hicks, 82, of Cortez, Colorado, is pending.

Margaret was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Dennehotso, Arizona. She passed away Jan. 1, 2017, in Farmington.

Margaret is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock.

Gloria Murphy

GALLUP — Funeral services for Gloria Murphy, 59, were held Jan. 4 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the family plot in Black Hat, New Mexico.

Gloria was born June 17, 1957, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Kin Yaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her nali is Tó’áhani (Near the Water); chei is Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People). She died Dec. 27, 2016, in Flagstaff.

Gloria attended classes at Northland Pioneer College and worked as an education technician with special education with BIA for over 25 years. She was involved in many community activities/events about traditional teachings/farming, sustainable living, dry land farming, and livestock management.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Morgan Yazzie; and children, Marvin Yazzie, Bronwen Murphy, Rafael Murphy, Tiffany Murphy, Randall Murphy, and Brittany Murphy.

Gloria is preceded in death by her father, Wilson Murphy; mother, Bessie Cadman Murphy; and sister, Loretta Murphy.

Pallbearers were Anderson Willie, John Willie, Jameson Joe, Jay Yazzie, Bronwen Murphy, and Ricardo Bahena.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Wallace Chee Long Sr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Wallace Chee Long Sr., 80, were held Jan. 3 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Wallace was born March 5, 1936, in Twin Lakes, New Mexico, into the Tó’aheedliinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He died Dec. 28, 2016, in Gallup.

As a child, Wallace attended Intermountain Indian School in Phoenix, and worked as a silversmith at Tobe Turpen and OB Enterprise in Gallup. He was a part-time rancher and member of a song and dance group named CC Junction & TL Swingers. He was involved with Yei Bei Chei dances, squaw dances, and various types of traditional ceremonies.

Wallace enjoyed playing shoe and card games, competing in rodeos, telling jokes, and watching his grandchildren play basketball.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Helen B. Long; children, Emerson Long Sr., Wallace Long Jr., Laverne Willie, Delphine Benally, Lilly Begay, and Arthur Long; brother, Sammy Long Sr.; sisters, Helen A. Long, Maryann Clark, and Louise Jim; and 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Wallace is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Annie Long; son, Ernest Long; daughters, Sarah Duboise and Julia Brown; brothers, Stewart Long and Woodrow Long Sr.; and sister, Elsie Bitsoi.

Pallbearers were Nelson Long, Travis Long, Emerson Long Jr., Dewayne Long, Makaih Long, and Darrell Willie.

Honorary pallbearers were Alvin Willie, Woodrow Long Jr., Lionel Long, Carlos Long, Arthur Long, and Fredrick J. Long.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Genevieve Linnea Denetsone

FORT DEFIANCE — Memorial services for Genevieve “Genni” Linnea Denetsone, 79, will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Family Church Assembly of God in Fort Defiance, with Pastor William Kempkes officiating. Burial will follow at Whiskey Creek, New Mexico.

Genni was born March 11, 1937, in Leupp, into the Oach (Mojave Clan), born for Tsé njikini (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). She died Dec. 25, 2016, in Window Rock.

Genni was raised in Ganado, and attended Ganado Mission High School, graduating in 1954. She was instrumental in the creation of the DNA Legal Services and worked with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, where she retired after serving over 30 years as a realty specialist and an area director.

Genni’s father, Luke Johnson Sr., in 1931 was beginning a career as an evangelist with the Ganado Presbyterian Church. Genni’s mother, Fayth M. Barrackman Johnson, attended Sage Memorial Hospital nursing school and graduated under Dr. Clarence Salsbury, MD, in 1936. Genni dedicated her life as a Christian following her parents’ role.

Genni enjoyed singing gospel songs, traveling, and organizing outdoor activities with DNA family reunions, Ganado Mission Association reunions, as well as with her family.

Genni is survived by her husband, Leo L. Denetsone; son, Michael C. Denetsone of Tucson; brother, Luke K. Johnson Jr. of Fort Mojave; sisters, Sylvia Johnson of Ganado, and MarJane H. Johnson of Flagstaff; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Genni is preceded in death by her mother, Fayth Barrackman Wilson; father, Luke K. Johnson Sr.; sister, Marjorie L. Reyna; and brothers, Llewellyn M. Johnson and Darkmoon Cliffdweller.

Pallbearers will be friends and family members.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Crystal Chapter House in Crystal, New Mexico, following interment.

