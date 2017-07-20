Obituaries for July 20, 2017

Irene Burton Sykes

TUCSON

A private memorial service for Irene Burton Sykes, 89, was held June 24, 2017, in Tucson. She passed away June 18, 2017.

Irene grew up in Tallahassee, Fla., married JD Sykes in 1947, graduated from Florida State University in 1950, and worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the state of Arizona as a teacher.

As educators, Irene and JD raised the family in various places that were remote and unique like Angoon, Alaska; Shiprock, N.M.; Low Mountain and Rock Point, Ariz.

Irene was a well-respected teacher with a friendly and engaging style. She spent most of her teaching career in Tuba City, where they raised three boys (Jay, Jeffery, and Jonathan).

Irene retired from teaching and spent the last 37 years in Tucson, walking the deserts with her dogs. Her home was always filled with family where they would enjoy the walks in the desert, playing in the pool, endless games of scrabble, shopping, and going to movies.

Irene is survived by her sons, Jay and Jonathan; three granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.

Irene loved dogs and all animals, and in her honor, please donate to a charity of your choice that promotes the humane care of animals. Two charities that she appreciated are the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (https://hssaz.org/) and Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah (http://bestfriends.org/sanctuary).

Helen Judy Keeto

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz.– Funeral services for Helen Judy Keeto, 59, of St. Michaels, Ariz., will be held Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at the St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father Joseph officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Michaels community cemetery.

Helen was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan). She died July 9, 2017, in Winter Park, Fla.

Helen attended St. Katherine High School and was employed as a nurse at Salt Lake and Red Rock, in construction as an interior remodeling homes in Orlando, Fla., and at the Orlando Sentinel newspaper. She enjoyed playing bingo.

Helen is survived by her sons, Jerome Nez and Jamie Nez; mother, Elizabeth Sage Keeto; brothers, Henry Keeto Jr., Virgil Keeto, Patrick Keeto, and Anthony Keeto; sisters, Ida Peshlakai, Laverne Keeto, and Virginia Hardy; maternal grandparents, Russel and Bahe Sage; paternal grandparents, Nakai Nez and Nadlidesbah Keeto; and nine grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by Victor Keeto, Jeremy Nez, Henry Keeto Sr., Anthony S. Keeto, Rebecca Keeto, and Emery Keeto.

Pallbearers will be Henry Keeto Jr., Virgil Keeto, Patrick Keeto, Wayne Keeto, Vernon Peshlakai, and Jamie Nez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Keeto, Jerome Nez, Emery Leyva, Laramie Leyva, and Shawn Peshlakai.

A reception will take place at the St. Michaels Chapter House following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Bessie S. Enrico

LITTLEWATER, N.M. – Funeral services for Bessie S. Enrico, 67, will be held today, July 20, at 10 a.m. at the Hosanna Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at the family plot in Littlewater, N.M., located east of Crownpoint.

Bessie was born May 20, 1950, into the Tl’ ááshchi’i (Red Bottom People Clan), born for T—’áhani (Near the Water Clan). Her nali is çshiihi (Salt People); chei is Naakai dine’é (Mexican). She died July 14, 2017.

Bessie attended Wingate High School and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Bessie is survived by her husband, Peterson Enrico; daughters, Lethia Enrico, Marilisa Lewis, and Sophina Enrico; and sons, Patterson Enrico and Carlton Enrico.

Bessie is preceded in death by her son, Raymond Enrico.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Lewis, Hyrum Halloway, Lucas Beyale, Lonnie Harlan, Tracy Enrico, Lon Chavez, Nathan Robertson, and Earl Betone Jr.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Mae Hoskie

CHINLE – Funeral services for Patricia Mae Hoskie, 62, of Chinle, will be held today, July 20, at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church in Chinle. Burial will follow in Chinle.

Patricia was born June 10, 1955, in Flagstaff, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). She died July 15, 2017, in Chinle.

Patricia enjoyed watching her grandchildren play baseball with the Chinle Jayhawks.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Calvin D. Jones, Myron Hoskie, Byron Hoskie, and Brian L. Phillips; daughter, Tonita M. Begaye; brothers, Melvin Hoskie and Marvin Hoskie; sisters, Valinda Jones and Ophelia A. Charley; and 17 grandchildren.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Della M. Charley and Dan Hoskie; brother, Alvin Hoskie; sister, Melinda J. Concha; and grandparents, Douglas Chee Crosby and Nellie Nelson Crosby.

Pallbearers will be Myron Hoskie, Byron Hoskie, Calvin Jones, Brian Phillips, Darnell Draper, and Orlando Kinlicheene.

Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Hoskie, Marvin Hoskie, Harrison Begay, Daniel Draper, Myren Hoskie, and Bryneil Hoskie.

A reception will take place at the Chinle Catholic Hall following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Martha Mae Begay

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Funeral services for Martha Mae Begay, 57, of Lukachukai, Ariz., were held July 15 at St. Isabel Church in Lukachukai, with Pabatao officiating. Interment followed in Lukachukai.

Martha was born Jan. 17, 1960, in Lukachukai, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). She died July 8, 2017, in Flagstaff.

Martha, a homemaker, attended Lukachukai Boarding School and Chinle Junior High School.

Martha is survived by her son, Bruce Nez; daughter, Melinda Nez; brothers, Dennis Begay Jr., Raymond Leonard, and Robert Leonard; sisters, Yolinda Leonard and Lucinda Leonard; and three grandchildren.

Martha is preceded in death by her son, Boyd Nez; mother, Betty Tom Leonard; and father, Dennis Begay Sr.

Pallbearers were Dennis Begay Jr., Bruce Nez, Robert Leonard, Travis Nakaidinae, Kelsey Yazzie, and Ted Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers were Yolinda Leonard, Lucinda Leonard, Bertha Nez, Ricky Nelson, and Raymond Leonard.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Vernold Livingston

WINDOW ROCK – Funeral services for Vernold Livingston, 64, of Window Rock, is currently pending.

Vernold, originally from Iyanbito, N.M., was born into the Kiyaa’aanii (Towering House Clan), born for Haltsooi (Meadow People Clan). He passed away July 13, 2017, in Albuquerque.

Vernold is survived by his wife, Judith Livingston; sons, Jason Livingston, Vernon Livingston, Brandon Livingston, and Brent Livingston; and daughters, Jamie Livingston and Shaylynn Livingston.

Vernold is preceded in death by his parents, John and Wilhelmina Livingston.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

