Obituaries for May 25, 2017

Stanley Haley

GALLUP — Funeral services for Stanley Haley, 74, will be held today, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Haley family plot in Manuelito, New Mexico.

Stanley was born June 14, 1942, in Manuelito, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). His nali is Haltsooi (Meadow People); chei is Dziltl’ahnii (Mountain Cove). He died May 20, 2017, in Crystal, New Mexico.

Stanley attended Albuquerque Indian School and Relocation Program for Welding Program. He enjoyed welding, carpentry, cooking and barbecuing, and anything that involved building. He was also involved in his community by being a heavy equipment operator. He was a funny, hardworking, friendly, loving, and humble person.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Victoria Haley; son, Dino Haley; daughters, Melissa Haley, Melinda Haley, Dana Haley-Arviso, and Bonnie Haley; and 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Pallbearers will be Herbert Haley, Roger Haley, Preston Haley, Kendall Nez, Marcus Martinez, Wriston Billie, and Arnold Haley.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Marcello Lee

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Marcello Lee, 55, of Ganado, Ariz., were held May 24 at the Ganado Presbyterian Church with Custer Lowe officiating. Interment followed in Cornfields, Arizona.

Marcello was born May 6, 1962, in Ganado, into the Kinlichii’nii (Red House Clan), born for Tsénjikini (Honey Combed Rock People Clan). He died May 18, 2017, in Flagstaff.

Marcello attended Many Farms High School and Mountain State Welding School in Phoenix. He was employed with Sequel TST as a substance abuse counselor. He was a member of the Native American Church and enjoyed rodeos, basketball, reading, dancing, joking, counseling, giving advice, referring, and singing peyote songs.

Marcello is preceded in death by his son, Joel Lee; father, Walter B. Lee; and grandparents, Louise and Benny Toadecheenie.

Pallbearers were Tom C. Toachecheenie, Jarrod Toadecheenie, Emerson Preston, Marcellus Lee, Myron Lee, and Manuel Lee. Honorary pallbearers were Julian Lee and Nelson Nez.

Tse Bonito Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Johnson Jaye Largo

CROWNPOINT — Funeral services for Johnson Jaye Largo, 87, were held May 24 at the Crownpoint Christian Reformed Church. Interment followed at the Crownpoint cemetery.

Johnson was born Nov. 3, 1925, in Standing Rock, New Mexico, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan), born for Jemez Pueblo. His nali is Bit’ahnii. He died May 19, 2017, at the McKinley Center in Gallup.

Johnson graduated from Fort Wingate High School and received an associate degree from the University of New Mexico. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was ranked sergeant for 82nd Airborne.

Johnson worked as a carpenter, home living assistant/supervisor, substance abuse counselor, and for Kerr McGee Mine. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding bulls in rodeos, traveling, and participating in parades and veterans activities.

Johnson is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Saunders of Crownpoint; son, Ivan Largo of Breadsprings, New Mexico; brothers, Ronald Largo and Tony Largo of Mexican Springs, New Mexico; and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Johnson is preceded in death by his parents, Maxine Begay Largo and Juan Diego Chinanna; brother, Raymond Largo; sister, Alice Largo Davis; sons, Al “Sonny” Montes and Arnold Largo; daughters, Dorcus Largo and Charlene Largo; and grandson, Jesse Kyle Saunders.

Pallbearers were family members.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Chavez Tolth

BORREGO PASS, N.M. — Funeral services for Dorothy Chavez Tolth, 89, were held May 23 at the Navajo Christian Church in Borrego Pass, New Mexico. Interment followed at the family plot in Borrego Pass.

Dorothy was born July 27, 1927, in Standing Rock, New Mexico, into the Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She died May 17, 2017, at her home in Borrego Pass.

Dorothy was a homemaker and rug weaver.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Marie Tapaha, Margaret Tolth, Jane Begay, Lucy Day, and Bernice Tolth; sons, George Tolth, Jimmie Tolth, Amos Tolth, Larry Tolth, Leonard Tolth, and Raymond Tolth; and 49 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Avis Tolth, Ronnie Tapaha, Cornelious Tolth, Marcus Hood, Greg Day, Kurt Day, and DeJay Yazzie.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Cecilia J. Toledo

CUBA, N.M. — Funeral services for Cecilia J. Toledo, 57, of Torreon, New Mexico, were held May 22 at the Cuba Baptist Church in Cuba, New Mexico, with Rose Ignacio officiating. Interment followed at the Cuba cemetery.

Cecilia was born into the Kinlichii’nii (Red House Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She died May 16, 2017, in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Cecilia graduated with a GED-confined school while earning college credits. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, playing pool, crocheting, playing cards, watching cooking shows, and being home with her daughters and grandchildren.

Cecilia is survived by her daughters, Renata, Nishia, and Earlicia Toledo; parents, Phillip E. Toledo and Pauline M. Castillo Mace; sisters, Sandra Kay Toledo and Rebecca Mace Sandoval; grandparents, Annie and Permanuel Castillo; and three grandchildren.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her brother, Nelvis B. Mace.

Pallbearers were Nicholas Perry, Brandon Toledo, Bryan Cayaditto, Carderro Mace, Ryan Curley, Jerry Chee, Sammie Castillo, Roger Toledo, Terry Castillo, and Kerby Mace.

Honorary pallbearers were Mateo Curley, Dylan Curley, Makya Sandoval, and Xavier Marillo.

Daniels Family Funeral Services–Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Phillip BluehouseMoses Manybeads Nakai

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Graveside services for Moses Manybeads Nakai, 75, of Rimrock, Arizona, were held May 14 at the Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Moses was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Dinnebito, Ariz., into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan). He died May 12, 2017, at his home in Rimrock.

Moses received certificates in welding, building trades, and plumbing. He enjoyed landscaping, planting trees, astronomy, rock and gun hunting, hiking, and was a member of Baha’i Faith, which believes in eliminating prejudice.

Moses is survived by his wife, Barbara B. Nakai; daughters, Anisa B.E. Nakai (Johan Olsson) and Jenny S. Nakai; parents, Mary B. and Hosteen Manybeads; brother, Kee John Manybeads; and sisters, Bessie M. Begay and Rose M. Zilth.

Pallbearers were Johan Olsson, Ian Tong, Anisa Nakai, Jenny Nakai, Alfred Kahn Sr., and Ben Bueler.

Bueler’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.