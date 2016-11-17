Obituaries for Nov. 17, 2016

Barbara Begay Blaser

PAGE — Funeral services for Barbara Begay Blaser, 65, of Anchorage, Alaska, were held Nov. 12 at the LDS Church in Page. Gravesite ceremony followed at Hanging Horse.

Barbara passed away Nov. 6, 2016, at the Alaska Native Medical Center with her husband and daughter by her side.

Barbara was raised between Coppermine and Tremonton, Utah. Her passions included outdoor activities, talking with people, fishing, gardening, camping, music, and traveling. She also loved the Dave Ramsey Show, The Bobby Bones Show, and tried to #pimpinjoy every day. She was also an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Jason and Jeremiah; daughter, Suzette; and nine grandchildren.

Norvel Owens Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Barney

GALLUP — Funeral services for Benjamin Barney, 50, will be held today, Nov. 17, at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Lone Pine Cemetery in Mexican Springs, N.M.

Benjamin was born Aug. 25, 1966, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tó’áhani (Near the Water); chei is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People). He died Nov. 8, 2016.

Benjamin graduated from Montezuma Creek High School in 1984 in Utah, and was employed as a NECA police officer and security. He enjoyed hunting, running, fishing, hiking, playing with Kool Country, traveling, and lending a helping hand for the people who needed help.

Benjamin is survived by Joseph Barney, Marie Mariano, Sarah Stevens, Ethel Stevens, Cecelia LeeBoy, Leslie Ann Hunt, Benson Barney, Jesse Barney, and Jasper Barney.

Pallbearers will be Jasper Barney, Jess Barney, Raymond Yazzie, Aloe McCork, and Jameson Stevens.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Roanhorse

GALLUP — Funeral services for Marilyn Roanhorse, 67, will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park.

Marilyn was born June 27, 1949, in Manuelito, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). Her nali and chei are Bilaganna. She died Nov. 14, 2016, in Gallup.

Marilyn worked as a pharmacist, retail manager, and caregiver for special needs clients as well as for the elderly. She maintained her ranch while being a stay at home mother.

Marilyn was always strong with loving intentions. She cared and helped anyone in need of support. She was very active in the local community support system.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Benny Roanhorse; and children, Borton Francis, Gwyndalyn Francis, Colin Francis, Delwin Francis, Shannon Roanhorse, Bryan Roanhorse, and Shayleen Roanhorse.

Marilyn is preceded in death by Caressa Francis.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Leo Leslie

LEUPP, Ariz. — Funeral services for Stanley Leo Leslie, 58, were held Nov. 16 at the Leupp Presbyterian Church.

Stanley was born July 5, 1958, in Tuba City, into the Naasht’ezhi dine’é Tábaahá (Zuni Clan/Water’s Edge Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). He died Nov. 12, 2016, in Flagstaff.

Stanley attended Shonto Boarding School, Tuba City High School and trade school in Phoenix. He worked as an insulator at power plants. He enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, dancing, watching football, and cookouts.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Eleanor Leslie; son, Brian Leslie; brothers, Nelson Leslie and Allen Chief; and sisters, Nellie Walker and Evelyn Yazzie.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Leslie; and brothers, Marvin Leslie, James, Wallace, and Russell.

Valley Ridge Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

James Tom Sr.

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for James Tom Sr., 88, were held Nov. 11 at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church. Interment followed at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

James was born Feb. 14, 1928, in Breadsprings, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He died Nov. 7, 2016, in Albuquerque.

James was proud of his early education he received at Crownpoint Boarding School. Unfortunately, he did not receive any additional formal education. In the pursuing years, he accumulated life experiences that reflected his legacy.

As a young man, James relocated to Barstow, California, to acquire work with the Santa Fe Railroad. Eventually, he went on to start his career with the Department of Defense to include the United States Marine Corps. Logistics Base in Yermo, California, and continued his years at Fort Wingate Army Depot in Wingate, where he retired after 40-plus years.

James and his wife were food service entrepreneurs in Gallup, providing traditional Navajo foods. He enjoyed being a silversmith and was a lifetime horseman and rancher to include being an all-around cowboy in the world of rodeo. He was a champion participating in rodeos throughout Southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

James loved his children, grandchildren, and most importantly, his wife Bessie of nearly 60 years. He worked hard to provide for his family.

James is survived by his wife, Bessie Tom; sons, James Tom Jr., Jasper Tom, Ernest Tom Sr., Vernon Tom Sr., Arthur Tom Sr., and Edward Tom; daughters, Bessie Brown and Gloria Tom; brother, Amos Tom; and sisters, Elsie Spencer, Mary Spencer and Betty Hoskie.

James is preceded in death by his parents, Jim Tom and Rose Jim-Tom; son, Leonard Tom Sr.; brother, Donald Bowman; and sisters, Alice Tom and Ellen Haley.

Pallbearers were Leonard Tom Jr., Jonathan Tom, Randall Tom, Arthur Tom Jr., James Buck Largo, and Arvis Livingston.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

