Obituaries for Nov. 3, 2016

Pastor Ricky P. Begay

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. — Funeral services for Pastor Ricky P. Begay, 53, of Sanostee, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church (200 West Sycamore) in Bloomfield. Visitation will take place Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Desert View Funeral Home Chapel in Shiprock. Interment will follow at the family cemetery in Sanostee.

Pastor Begay was born May 25, 1963, in Tuba City. He passed away Oct. 31, 2016, in Shiprock.

Pastor Begay pastored for 17 years at Mesa Baptist Church in Sanostee. He ministered on and off the reservation besides working at Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock.

Pastor Begay is survived by his wife, Nadine Begay; children, Meranda Benally, Derrick Begay, Lydia Cleveland, Noah T. Begay, Kyle J. Begay, and Rikki R. Begay; parents, Dick and Anna Begay; siblings, Richard Begay, Raymond Begay, Reggie Begay, Rocky Begay, Randulph Begay, Roscoe Begay, Dennis Begay, Leila Saganitso, Lula Scott, Lolita Kelly, Loretta Christenson, Lorena Begay, Lorraine Begay, and Lillian Begay; and four grandchildren.

A reception will take place at Mesa Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following services.

Pastor Rick is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home.

Louise T. Yazzie

PAGE, Ariz. — Funeral services for Louise T. Yazzie (formerly Louise Babbitt) were held Oct. 28 at the First Baptist Church in Page, with Senior Pastor Scott Olander officiating.

Louise was born April 16, 1949, in Tuba City, Arizona to Betty Mae Jean and Kee Tsinnijinnie. She passed away Oct. 24, 2016, at the Flagstaff Medical Center in Flagstaff.

Louise was married to Lester J. Babbitt for 27 years. She worked as a clerk with SRP and then with the City of Page. She was involved with her family and many grandchildren until her death.

Louise is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, four brothers, and six sisters.

Louise is preceded in death by her sons, Nicholas Babbitt and Christopher Riddle; and her ex-husband, Lester Babbitt.

The children of Louise would like to thank Flagstaff Medical Center for their professionalism and care at the end of her life, as well as the First Baptist Church for holding her funeral services.

Services were under the direction of Norvel Owens Mortuary of Flagstaff.

Kenneth J. Largo

GALLUP — Funeral services for Kenneth J. Largo, 67, were held Oct. 27 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Begay’s family plot in Pinedale.

Kenneth was born May 8, 1949, in Gallup, into the Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tó baazhni’ázhi (Two Who Came to Water Clan). He died Oct. 21, 2016, in Gallup.

Kenneth attended Church Rock Elementary School, Chemawa Indian School in Oregon, and was self-employed.

Kenneth is survived by his brother, Richard Largo; daughter, Pamilita Largo; sons, Kenny Largo, Frederick Largo and Adrian Largo; and stepdaughter, Darlene Largo.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Donna Jean Johnson; parents, James and Gertie Largo; brothers, Aurthor, Raymond and Ray Largo; and sisters, Elizebeth Livingston and Rena Largo.

Pallbearers were Anthony James, Adrian Largo Jr., Presley Shorty, Freddie Tabaha, Nathaniel Deshechene, and James Harry.

Honorary pallbearers were Richard Largo, Kenny Largo, Frederick Largo, and Adrian C. Largo Sr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Tom Todecheenie

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Tom Todecheenie, 90, of Ganado, were held Oct. 27 at the Bethel Navajo Baptist Church in Ganado, with Minister Walter Jones officiating. Interment followed at the Cornfields community cemetery in Cornfields.

Tom was born April 26, 1926, in Cornfields, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan), born for Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He died Oct. 23, 2016, in Flagstaff.

Tom completed primary school at Ganado Day School. He enjoyed ranching, helping the community, spending time with his grandchildren, loved singing and dancing at song-and-dance ceremonies and squaw dances, and enjoyed leading Yeii’bi’cheii dancing.

Tom is survived by his son, Julison Todacheenie; daughters, Rita Todacheenie, Leta Morgan, Ella Chee, Mary Black, Alice Dennison, and Sadie Bitsui; brother, Thomas Smith; and 36 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Johnson Todacheenie; and sons, Sam, Eddison and Freddie Todacheenie.

Pallbearers were Marty Todacheenie, Timmy Chee, Al Bitsui, Arlin Ben, Myron Todacheenie, Searle Tracy, Craig Haven, and Julian Dalgai.

Honorary pallbearers were Julison Todacheenie, Jeremiah Ludlum, David Chee, and Hardy Cleveland.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Crucita Adelida “Crucy” Wilson

CORTEZ, Colo. — Funeral mass for lifelong Cortez resident Crucita Adelida “Crucy” Wilson, 74, were held Oct. 29 at the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Pat Valdez officiating. Interment followed at the Cortez cemetery.

Crucy was born Aug. 4, 1941, in McPhee, Colo., the daughter of Jose Epemenio and Bernice (Sanchez) Jaramillo. She passed away Oct. 24, 2016, at Southwest Memorial Hospital.

On Aug. 28, 1965, Crucy married Frank Wilson in Cortez, and was a devoted member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. In her free time, Crucy enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing comp

uter games and Facebooking. Time spent with her grandchildren, fishing, and camping were some of her favorite activities.

Crucy is survived by her children, Neal Wilson (Marilyn Valdez) of Farmington, Joseph Wilson (Michelle) of Cortez, Angel Wilson of Cortez, Valerie Rendon (Richard) of Hobbs, N.M., Raymond Wilson (Jamie) of Cortez, and Ashleigh Jacket (Renwick Jacket Jr.) of Cortez; siblings, Jane Lobato of Brighton, Colo., Patty Samora of Cortez, and David Jaramillo (Nadawah) of Pueblo, Colo.; and 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Crucy is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 13 brothers and sisters.

Services were under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home.

To send condolences or to view the full obituary, visit www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

Morris E. Tso

GALLUP — Funeral services for Morris E. Tso, 70, were held Oct. 31 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at Begay’s family plot in Pinedale, New Mexico.

Morris was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Tódich’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Apache. He died Oct. 24, 2016, in Santa Fe.

Morris graduated from Aztec High School and was employed as a livestock inspector and was an award-winning silversmith.

Morris is survived by his wife, Virginia J. Tso; and sons, Ron Warren of Phoenix, Maurice Tso of Farmington, and Marvin Tso of Idaho.

Morris is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Tso; and grandparents, Zeily and Zoncho Tso.

Pallbearers were Christopher Norton, Gregory Norton, Allan Adair, Matthieu Sherman, Zachary Skeets, and Brian Dougi.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Jennifer Latanya Yazzie

TOLANI LAKE, Ariz. — Funeral services for Jennifer Latanya Yazzie, 31, of Tolani Lake, Arizona, were held Oct. 28 at the Maranatha Church.

Jennifer was born July 31, 1985, to Carol Gonnie and Felix Ray Yazzie, into the Tl’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streaked Wood People Clan), Tábaahá (Water’s Edge), and Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House). She died Oct. 22, 2016.

Jennifer attended Sinagua High School in Flagstaff, and enjoyed playing basketball, running, riding horses, and helping her loved ones. She will be missed by so many, but will always be remembered for her bravery, sense of humor, and big heart.

Jennifer was born July 31, 1985, in Gallup. She was the granddaughter of the lovely Helen Gonnie.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Jayden Half; and brother, Logan Ray Yazzie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Maranatha Church in Winslow, Ariz.

Clara Mae Billy

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Clara Mae Billy, 78, were held Oct. 27 at the LDS Church in St. Michaels. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance Community Cemetery.

Clara was born May 25, 1938, in Two Grey Hills, New Mexico, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Folded Arms Clan). She died Oct. 22, 2016, in Fort Defiance.

Clara was employed as a cook at BIA schools in Kinlichee, Crystal, and Hunters Point. She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being in her garden, cleaning outside, cooking, herding sheep, raising her family, and most of all, traveling.

Clara is survived by Novaline Yazzie, Juanita Billy, Paul Billy Jr., Merinda Blackgoat, Harland Billy, 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.

Pallbearers were Ryan Blackgoat, Kyle Juan, Thomas Juan, Lyle Tso, Devan Tso, and Nathaniel Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers were Paul Billy Jr. and Harland Billy.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Charles H. Irving

GALLUP — Funeral services for Charles H. Irving, 83, were held Oct. 29 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Timber Ridge family plot.

Charles was born Feb. 4, 1933, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). He died Oct. 21, 2016, at the Lovelace Hospital in Albuquerque.

Charles was employed with Santa Fe Railroad, Pinedale Preschool as a bus driver, and 32 years with Gallup Indian Medical Center as a housekeeper, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed watching wrestling and football, evening walks, spending time with family, and helping others.

Charles is survived by Laberta Tovar, Ruby Randolph, Bertha Quintana, and Darrell Irving.

Pallbearers were Anthony Tovar Sr., Octavio Marcus Andres Tovar Jr., Darrell Irving, Hilbert Irving, and Andres Tovar Sr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

