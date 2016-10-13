Obituaries for Oct. 13, 2016

Rosanne Y. Joe

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for Rosanne Y. Joe, 84, of Wide Ruins, were held Oct. 12 at the St. Anne Mission in Klagetoh. Interment followed at the Joe family plot in Wide Ruins.

Rosanne was born May 14, 1932, in Porcupine Ridge, into the Tó’áhani (Near Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), to Tachine and Elthnahabah Burbank Yazzie. She passed away Oct. 7, 2016, in Pinetop-Lakeside, Ariz.

Rosanne attended Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and graduated in 1951. She went on to nursing school, training at Loretta Heights College in Denver, Colorado. She worked with Indian Health Services in Tohatchi, New Mexico, and then at Gallup Indian Hospital. She retired in 2002 after 45 years of service.

Rosanne is survived by her husband,

Bernard Joe; daughter, Judy Shade and husband Jerry of Gore, Okla.; stepson, Floyd Joe of St. Johns, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Bernadine Joe and partner Lin of Wide Ruins; and grandson, two granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosanne is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David, Kee, Wilson, and John; and sisters, Nagleedezbah, Sybil, Eloise, Etta, and Marian.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.

Mary Ruth Daw-Joe

HOUCK, Ariz. — Funeral services for Mary Ruth Daw-Joe, 83, were held Oct. 11 at the Assembly of God Church in Houck. Interment followed at the Houck cemetery.

Mary was born in Houck, into the Kin Yaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). Her nali is Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People); chei is Dibélzhini (Black Sheep). She died in Allentown.

Mary was self-employed as a silversmith and rug weaver.

Mary is survived by her sons, Roger Daw, Raymond Daw, Raynard Daw, Ronald Daw, Phillip Daw, Harvey Joe, Reginald Joe, and Nelbert Joe; daughters, Marilyn Daw, Marietta Daw and Charlene Yazzie; and 52 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Zon-aal-ch-chee Yazzie; and brother, Anthony Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Brandon Daw, Darwin Williams, Ryason Joe, Jacob Joe, Seth Daw, and Brian Daw.

Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Daw, Raynard Daw, Ronald Daw, Roger Daw, Harvey Joe, and Phillip Daw.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Paul Bitsilly

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for Paul Bitsilly, 90, of Gallup, will be held today, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Tohatchi. Burial will follow at the Tohatchi community cemetery.

Paul was born July 24, 1926, in Tohatchi. He passed away on Oct. 9, 2016, in Gallup.

Desert View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Myra Etsitty

CHINLE — Funeral services for Myra Etsitty, 5, of Chinle, were held Oct. 10 at the LDS Church in Chinle. Interment followed at the family plot in Chinle.

Myra was born Aug. 10, 2011, in Chinle. She passed away Oct. 8, 2016, in Chinle.

Myra was a kindergarten student at Chinle Elementary School. She was very outspoken, outgoing, enjoyed riding horses, and loved to be around family.

Myra is survived by her parents, Elmer and Priscilla Etsitty; brothers, Mason Etsitty, Preston Etsitty and Triston Etsitty; sister, Marilyn Etsitty; maternal grandparents, Pearl Joe and John Lee Tsosie Sr.; and paternal grandfather, Leemer Etsitty.

Myra is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Marilyn James; paternal uncle, Richard Tsosie Jr.; and maternal brother, Neldon Lynch.

Pallbearers were Eugene James, Brandon Lynch, Bryan Yellowan, and John Lee Tsosie Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Bryson Lynch, Kendrick Joe and Jerome Tsosie.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

