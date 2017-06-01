Obituary for June 1, 2017

Moses Nakai

CAMP VERDE, Ariz.

Graveside service for Moses Nakai, 75, were held May 14 at the Middle Verde Cemetery in Camp Verde, Ariz. A reception followed at the Montezuma Well picnic area.

Moses was born Aug. 1, 1941, in Dinnebito, Ariz., into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tl’izi lani (Many Goats Clan). He died May 12, 2017, at his home in Rimrock, Ariz.

Moses was educated in welding, building trades, fishing, and plumbing. He retired from polishing aerospace parts, welding, and plumbing.

Moses loved being outside and taking care of trees and plants. He observed the stars and night sky (astronomy) and enjoyed hiking and rock/gem hunting. He was a member of the Baha’i Faith, which believes in unity, equality, and eliminating prejudice.

Moses is survived by his wife, Barbara B. Nakai; son-in-law, Johan Olsson; daughters, Anisa Nakai and Jenny Nakai; brother, Keith John Manybeads; and sisters, Bessie M. Begay and Rose M. Zilth.

Moses is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Hosteen Manybeads; brother, Jimmy Manybeads; and grandmother, Jenny Manybeads.

Pallbearers were Johan Olsson, Jenny Nakai, Anisa Nakai, Ian Tong, Alfred Kahn Sr., and Ben Bueler.

Bueler’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

