Arthur, Morgan await sentencing in slush fund case by Bill Donovan September 22, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

The special prosecutors for the Navajo Nation late Wednesday released an update on the cases they have filed against former members of the Navajo Nation Council who have pled guilty or no contest to conspiracy in the mismanagement of tribal monies from the discretionary fund program.

Most of the information has already been reported by the media but there was some news.

Mel Begay,the only one who was charged who pleaded not guilty and had a trial is still serving his three-year sentence in the Window Rock jail.

He had been given a chance to do a plea agreement which would have probably capped his jail sentence at 30 days.

There are only two sentences still to be done.

George Arthur is scheduled to go before Window Rock District Court Judge Carol Perry on October 10. The hearing for former speaker of the council Lawrence Morgan still has not been scheduled.

