Council names new water rights subcommittee by Arlyssa Becenti November 17, 2016

WINDOW ROCK

A five-member subcommittee will negotiate the Little Colorado River water rights settlement with the Hopi Tribe, the Naabik’iyátí’ Committee decided during its regular meeting on Thursday.

The vote to form the committee was unanimous.

“This is a priority for the 23rd Navajo Nation Council,” said Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates in an interview with the Times.

The new team includes Navajo Nation delegates Walter Phelps (Cameron/Coalmine Canyon/Birdsprings/Leupp/Tolani Lake), Otto Tso (To’Nanees’Dizi), Lee Jack Sr. (Dilcon/Indian Wells/Teesto/Whitecone/Greasewood Springs) Dwight Witherspoon (Hard Rock/ Forest Lake/Piñon/Black Mesa/Whippoorwill) and Alton Joe Shepherd (Jeddito/ Cornfields/Ganado/Kinlichee/Steamboat).

Previous negotiations were done by a negotiating team formed by an executive order by President Russell Begaye, but ultimately there was an impasse. According to Bates, who sponsored the legislation creating the subcommittee, the Hopis had requested a different team.

“It was told to council that there has been an impasse between Hopi and (the President’s) negotiating team,” said Bates. “They request to talk leadership to leadership.”

Bates said that he sent a letter to Begaye notifying him about the legislaion and asking if anyone from his administration would be interested in joining the negotiation team. As of press time, he hadn’t heard back on that.

The legislation states that the team will comprise five members of the Naabik’iyátí’ Committee, three members from the Office of the President and Vice President, one member from the Department of Justice, one member from the Division of Natural Resources’ Water Management Program, and one member from a community along the LCR.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.