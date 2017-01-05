Council votes out controller 17-5

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation controller Jim Parris is out with a 17-5 vote from Navajo Nation Council during the Navajo Nation Special Session on Wednesday.

A legislation requesting to remove Parris from his job was dropped on Dec. 21 after the Budget and Finance Committee held an executive session to discuss his work performance. After the Committee passed the bill, a special session was scheduled.

The legislation’s sponsor, Delegate Seth Damon (Baahaali/Chichiltah/Manuelito/Tse Lichii/Rock Springs/Tsayatoh), wanted to go straight to voting on the matter rather than having any discussion, but debate went on for hours.

Along with Damon there was 12 co-sponsors.

Right after the vote was tallied Parris said he had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but he understood and is ready to go back into retirement.

“I’m sorry to be leaving at this time,” said Parris. “I do understand and appreciate the need for a full-time controller. I wish we could’ve had a transition period for a new controller. That was what I was hoping to accomplish.

“This isn’t shocking to me,” he continued. “I wish I’d been allowed to work with a new controller and prepare him. I wish someone would’ve prepared me.”

It’s only been one year since Parris was appointed to the controller position. Parris came to work with the Navajo Nation having 35 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and management in tribal, federal, and private sectors across the United States.

He also met the certified public accountant requirement that council had only recently placed as a requirement for any future controller of the Navajo Nation.

