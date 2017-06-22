Crotty testifies on Amber Alert before Senate panel

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty has diligently worked toward the Navajo Nation developing its own Amber Alert system.

In May, she provided testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs during a listening session in regards to Senate Bill 772. The bipartisan legislation, sponsored by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and co-sponsored by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., will amend the Protect Act to make tribes eligible for Amber Alert grants.

“We provided testimony on the status on the Navajo Nation Amber Alert and where we’re, at and how the Nation still doesn’t have a comprehensive Amber Alert,” said Crotty.

On June 14, Udall, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said the bill has passed the Indian Affairs Committee and now advances to the full Senate.

“Every second a child is missing is potentially life-threatening and we need to make sure information gets out to law enforcement and the general public quickly,” stated Udall in a news release. “My hope is that this bill will help achieve that.”

Crotty has said before that the reason behind her efforts to continue to get an Amber Alert in place is last year’s abduction and murder of 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike.

